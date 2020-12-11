Chelsea Ulery was a three-sport athlete at Brownsville and now will add coaching to her athletic resume.
The 2011 Brownsville graduate steps in as Carmichaels girls basketball coach this season.
“This is my first coaching job,” Ulery said. “I’ve actually been enjoying it a lot. It is a bit weird because of the pandemic but we make it work.”
Ulery, who will be assisted by another Brownsville graduate and ex-teammate Olivia Isaac, takes over a Lady Mikes team that went 4-17 overall and 1-11 in Section 3-AA last season.
The COVID-19 pandemic has already had an impact on her in the early going as Carmichaels temporarily suspended basketball practice just as the winter season was getting underway.
“I’m in the Army so I was away last year when the pandemic first started,” Ulery said. “It’s still around obviously and it’s just something we have to deal with.”
Ulery is making the best of a small roster.
“So far we only have seven or eight girls that show up for practice so that looks like that might be all we’ll end up with,” she said. “We have three seniors, Emma Holaren, Emma Hyatt and Mia Ranieri.
“Emma Hyatt is the tallest girl (5-11) on our team and has a long reach. Emma Holaren will be our starting point guard. You can tell she’s played for a while. She has very good ball handling skills and has a good basketball IQ with good leadership. Mia has a great shot and she knows how to play every position.”
Sophomore Sophia Zalar has great potential, according to Ulery.
“Sophia gives me 100 percent every single drill, every single play we do,” Ulery said. “She has very good skills. She will most likely play the whole game. She’s another one who can play just about any position.
“By time she’s a senior her name will be well known around the area. I’m very impressed by her.”
Ulery will delve into a strong group of freshmen for her fifth starter.
“The rest of our players are freshmen and I’m still going back and forth on who’ll complete the starting five,” Ulery said. “They all work hard, they listen well and all of them have good ball handling skills and are a pretty good shot.
“They need a little more practice so they can understand the game a little better when they’re out there on the court.”
Ulery is the Lady Mikes’ third coach in three years and is in the process of implementing her own system.
“I’m making sure they know how to run my offense and we’re doing a lot of shooting drills,” Ulery said. “The other things they need to know, like pick and roll, passing and cutting, will be put in as we go along. I set up pick-up games for them at the end of each practice so they can understand all the drills we went through that day and how they’ll work.
“I let them know other teams will see we only have seven or eight players so they’ll probably try to press us, so we have to be in really good shape to be able to handle that.”
Ulery likes what she sees in her players defensively so far.
“They’re very tough on defense,” she said. “We’re teaching them to get up and give the other team very little space. I would like to play man but we’ll see how that works out.”
Carmichaels along with Frazier have moved into Section 2-AA this season, which includes Serra Catholic, last season’s section champion, and Seton LaSalle, a Class 3A playoff team a year ago. Filling out the section are California, up from Class 1A, and Beth-Center.
“I don’t know much about the other teams in the section yet and how they like to play,” Ulery admitted. “I’m going to start watching some film on that.
“I do believe in our players and I believe in myself. I think these girls will continue to work very hard and we’ll be successful.”
