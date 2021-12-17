Chelsea Ulery faced many challenges in her first season as Carmichaels girls basketball coach last year.
“We started with a small roster, then we had COVID and injuries,” Ulery recalled. “We didn’t even play all of our section games. It was kind of a tough year.”
The Lady Mikes only squeezed in 11 games, going 2-9 overall and 2-6 in Section 2-AA.
Ulery was determined to make her team and herself better in the offseason.
“I’ve taken a lot of time working on trying to become a better coach,” she said. “I watched lots of videos and I watched video of myself from last year. I definitely learned a lot and I feel a lot more comfortable this year.”
Carmichaels lost three starters to graduation but a seven-player roster a year ago expanded to 11 at the start of this season.
“It’s picking up, it’s getting better,” Ulery said. “A few of them have never played basketball before but we’re happy to have them. The girls are very excited about having more players.”
The Lady Mikes’ top returning player is junior Sophia Zalar.
“Sophia is back and ready to get after it,” Ulery said. “Just like last year, she’s focused and determined every single second she’s on the basketball court. Every drill, every play, she gives it 100 percent.”
Ulery has a group of players she’s considering for her starting lineup but the only other girl besides Zalar so far who has cemented a spot is Emy Mejia.
“Emy is our only senior. She did not play last year due to the pandemic but she played the year before that,” Ulery said. “She’s a leader and a team captain. She’s liked by all the girls and you wouldn’t even realize she missed last year. She’s back at it and playing strong.”
The other three starting spots are up for grabs.
“Right now we’re still working on that,” Ulery said. “There are several in the running.
“Megan Voithofer is a sophomore along with Arianna Plavi and Alayna Simon. Ashton Batis is a freshman. She and Alayna are possible point guards. Another freshman is Duski Staggers.”
Ulery is happy with the group of players she has.
“The girls all get along with each other and are happy for each other if one of them does well,” she said. “It’s a good environment. Emy and Sophia bring really good, positive energy.
“I’ve been going over a lot with my players just to get their basketball IQ up a little bit more. They catch on very quickly to everything.”
The Lady Mikes favor a perimeter game on offense due to their lack of height.
“It’s a very simple offense we run,” Ulery explained. “We do have great shooters so if one of our girls is open, it’s shoot the ball. We don’t have much size so we don’t play in the paint too much.”
Ulery’s squad has already accomplished one thing it couldn’t do last season.
“Last year we didn’t get to play any scrimmages. This year we’ve already had one,” Ulery said. “It was so tough last year. It’s a lot more normal now. Parents are allowed to come to away games this year.
“We’re really hoping to get as many games in as possible.”
Carmichaels will again compete in Section 2-AA along with Serra Catholic, which reached the WPIAL final last year, Seton LaSalle, California, Frazier and Beth-Center.
“Serra Catholic has a great coach who’s been around a long time and Seton LaSalle is a really good team,” Ulery said. “California, I was very impressed watching them play last year and I expect them to be just as good this year.”
Ulery has one simple objective for her team.
“Our goal is just do better than we did last year,” she said. “We’re going to try everything we can to do that. I tell them if you make mistakes that’s OK. I just want you to hustle, play hard and give me 100 percent.”
