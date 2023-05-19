Carmichaels’ Bailey Barnyak crosses the plate in back of West Greene catcher London Whipkey during a game on May 5. The Lady Mikes are the No. 2 seed in the WPIAL Class A softball pairings and the Lady Pioneers are No. 5.
Unbeaten Carmichaels was slotted as the No. 2 seed in the 12-team Class A bracket just ahead of No. 3 Frazier with defending champion Union getting the top spot, according to the WPIAL softball pairings released last week.
“I figured all along that Union was going to be the one seed,” Lady Commodores coach Hartman said. “They’ve been No. 1 ranked in the state all year. Then I figured it was pretty much Carmichaels or us either two or three. There were no surprises there.
“I also figured Chartiers-Houston would be the four. The top four seeds are pretty much how I saw them going down. I knew West Greene would be right up in there, too. They’re the five.”
The Lady Mikes and Frazier both have first-round byes and one win by each would pit them against each other in the semifinals.
“I fully anticipated if we happened to win a game on facing Carmichaels,” Hartman said. “We’ll see how it all plays out.”
There are three Greene County teams in the Class A bracket with No. 6 Jefferson-Morgan joining the No. 5 Lady Pioneers and No. 2 Carmichaels.
Waynesburg Central was seeded third in back of No. 1 Avonworth and No. 2 Southmoreland in the 16-team Class AAA bracket.
Two postseason games were slated to be played on Tuesday at Waynesburg University: Southmoreland vs. No. 15 McGuffey in Class AAA followed by West Greene vs. Monessen.
Also scheduled to play on Tuesday were Jefferson-Morgan, vs. No. 11 Northgate, and Waynesburg, vs. No. 14 Valley, both at Peterswood Park #1.
All Tuesday winners were scheduled to play again Thursday. Carmichaels and Frazier were also to play Thursday at sites and times to be determined. The Lady Mikes played the winner of No. 7 Leechburg and No. 10 South Side Beaver and the Lady Commodores played the winner of the Lady Rockets and Northgate.
All four semifinalists will qualify for the PIAA playoffs in Class A and Class AAA.
