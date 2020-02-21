West Greene went through the girls basketball regular season unscathed and was rewarded with a No. 2 seed at the WPIAL playoff pairings meeting last Tuesday.
The Section 2 champion Lady Pioneers (22-0) were slotted second behind defending champion Rochester in Class 1A and received a first-round bye. The Lady Rams defeated West Greene in last year’s WPIAL final.
West Greene will begin its quest for a third straight trip to the Petersen Events Center today when it will play the winner of Tuesday night’s game between section rival Avella (16-6) and Propel Andrew Street (8-14). The site and time were not known at press time.
“We knew Rochester was the defending champion and had one loss to a great (Class 4A) Central Valley team, so we thought they would get and deserved the No. 1 seed and we were hoping to be No. 2,” said Lady Pioneers coach Jordan Watson, whose squad is accustomed to having a long layoff after the regular season.
“This is the fourth year in a row we’ve had a bye so we’re used to it. We’ll scrimmage (Class 5A top-seed) Chartiers Valley Saturday morning because we figure we’re not going to play anybody better than them in the playoffs, then we might try to get another scrimmage on Monday.”
Watson was surprised to see Avella seeded seventh, according to the brackets.
“I thought they’d be higher,” Watson said. “They’re a good, senior-oriented team. We’ll be watching their game. Obviously, the quarterfinal game is the most important because then you’re guaranteed at least two more more games (by qualifying for the PIAA playoffs). We’ll be ready.”
Joining West Greene and Avella in the Class 1A bracket are two other Section 2 teams, Monessen (15-7) and California (12-10), which finished third and fourth. The two were part of a tripleheader at Peters Township along with the Lady Eagles on Tuesday. Coach Janine Vertacnik’s Lady Greyhounds were seeded eighth and will play No. 9 Aquinas (9-11) at 5 p.m. Coach Chris Niemiec’s Lady Trojans were seeded 12th and will play Greensburg Central Catholic at 8 p.m.
Last season Monessen suffered a close, heartbreaking loss in its section finale to Mapletown that left it out of the playoffs, but a year later the Lady Greyhounds are in the postseason and playing well in Vertacnik’s second year as coach.
“Last year there were tears of sadness, but this year on senior night there were tears of joy, they’re so excited to be in the playoffs,” said Vertacnik, who lauded her team for its dedication over the past year, most notably seniors Qitarah Hardison and Zykavia Hairston. “They proved what a little hard work can do. I think they realized the importance of playing in the offseason and that’s something you have to do if you’re really serious about basketball.
“I’m telling them less and less this year. They’re adapting and doing plays on their own now where last year I had to hand feed them a lot. They’re confident now and really believe they can play with anybody, and that’s half the battle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.