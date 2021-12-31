For those drawn to nature and wild things, bad news seems inescapable. Species’ decline, wildlife disease, habitat loss, and the implications of changing climates are constantly in the news, wearing to the spirit.
But if you pay attention, uplifting encounters are always out there. Recounted below are some notes on upbeat experiences in the woods or on the waters in 2021.
The ruffed grouse, our state bird, was once abundant here. The males’ booming drumroll, made by rapidly beating its wings, was a common sound along trout streams in the spring. But West Nile virus, borne by mosquitos that survive mild winters, wreaked havoc on grouse, and now it’s a rare treat to see one.
In June, working on a stream restoration project in the mountains, we encountered two different broods of young grouse, each accompanied by the watchful hen. One brood was too young to fly and scurried ahead through the grass on a logging road. Members of the other brood flew a short distance to perch among the branches. It’s thrilling to know that ruffed grouse, though reduced, survive in our mountains.
I enjoyed a similar meeting with a ring-necked pheasant. Fort Necessity National Battlefield’s trails provide a convenient place for exercise and wild encounters. Hikers there dependably see deer and sometimes wild turkeys or coyotes. Twice, I’ve met bears, but I’d never seen a pheasant there.
Like grouse, ring-necked pheasants were once abundant in our region. Pheasants aren’t native here, but they adapted well, especially to lowland farms. They’re all but gone now, and nobody completely understands their decline, which is likely due to a combination of forces. On a recent hike at “the Fort” I heard a sound, so foreign now that I didn’t, at first, recognize its source. It was a crowing cock pheasant, and he kept up his raucous calling for several minutes. Finally, I heard him flush and fly off. I never saw the bird, but that crowing call is unmistakable. I hope his beckoning finds a hen within earshot.
In early November I was walking along a tiny stream in the mountains. The creek was narrow enough to jump across (That’s a common phrase around here to indicate the breadth of a small stream, but as I typed it, I realized the description applies only to those who can still jump) but it swells before joining the Youghiogheny River.
Along a quarter-mile stretch of creek, I saw more than a dozen pairs of spawning brook trout. The smaller female would turn on her side and shimmy her tail rapidly to fan away the silt, forming a clean gravel bed for her eggs. Then the larger male, fiery orange in spawning dress, would aggressively rub against her side. This is the same behavior that more celebrated salmon perform to spawn in Alaskan rivers. What an experience to watch their cousins, wild and native brook trout, carry out the same rites on a Fayette County ridgetop, a privilege of getting outdoors and paying attention.
This next one happened in North Carolina, where my son lives. I was walking along a paved path (known as a “greenway” there) that courses through a wetland surrounded by suburbs. A side trail led to a large high school campus, where a manmade stormwater basin collects runoff from parking lots and roofs.
Along the basin’s shoreline stood a large and freshly constructed beaver lodge, and all around the pond’s perimeter, chewed stumps and felled trees proved that beavers had colonized the stormwater impoundment. That seemed surprising, given the surrounding urban landscape. Yet, what followed was even more amazing.
A large mammal surfaced, then dove. I assumed “beaver,” but something about the creature was not “beaver-like.” I concealed myself in brush and waited. Finally, the animal surfaced again and swam, dove, and resurfaced many times at close range. It was a river otter, the large aquatic weasel of — presumably — pristine wilderness. I’d seen an otter, up close, in a setting I never expected.
One of 2021’s most enjoyable highlights was going fishing with kids from East End Community Center. East End CC and Chestnut Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited are working together to make this an annual event for kids who’ve never known the pleasure of fishing.
This year’s outing was at the South Union Township Park at Hutchinson, an ideal spot for kids to learn to fish, assuming the stream there — the upper reaches of Redstone Creek — holds enough flow. Thanks to South Union Township, East End Community Center, and Chestnut Ridge TU volunteers for helping spread the simple joy of fishing.
This last one’s more personal. Like grouse, bats are in serious decline, only worse. In the rapid span of a decade, an alien fungus that causes white-nose syndrome has destroyed more than 95 percent of bats across the eastern United States.
But some species, especially the big brown bat, are a little less vulnerable, and can still be seen on summer evenings. My surest outdoor pleasure of 2021 was to share a watermelon with my five-year-old granddaughter (watermelon is her favorite), while she sat on my lap at our picnic table, and we watched bats arcing across the sunset in our yard.
She may not always be able to see bats through the rest of her life, but her Pappy showed her real bats in her childhood. I bet she’ll remember.
