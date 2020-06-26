Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Greene County Messenger ...
Josh Bell blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays, 9-6, Sunday afternoon to salvage the final game of the interleague series.
The Pirates remain in last place in the NL Central at 32-44 and have lost seven of their past 10 games.
Cincinnati remains in first place with a 47-31 record. Chicago is second at 41-37, followed by Milwaukee (40-36) and St. Louis (38-39).
The Pirates pulled into a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Kevin Newman blasted a three-run home run and Colin Moran added two-run double.
Bell had an RBI double in the first inning.
The Blue Jays forced extra innings with a run in the top of the ninth inning off Keone Kela. The blown save was the fourth of the season for Kela, who allowed the one run on two hits and two walks.
Michael Feliz (4-2) secured the final four outs of the game. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out four.
Joe Musgrove was unable to get through the fifth inning, allowing five runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts in 4.2 innings.
Derek Holland, Chris Stratton and Richard Rodriguez combined for 3.1 innings of one-hit relief. Jarrod Dyson and Bryan Reynolds both had three hits and scored two runs in the win.
Ken Giles (0-2) took the loss after he allowed Bell’s home run with two outs in the 10th inning.
Bernardo Nieves belted two home runs and drove in three runs for the Blue Jays, and Cavan Biggio hit a solo home run. Rowdy Tellez drove in a pair of runs.
The Pirates held Randal Grichuk hitless after the right fielder drove in seven runs and hit two home runs in the first two games of the series.
Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 0 — Randal Grichuk drove in six runs with a home run and triple to carry Toronto to an 8-0 victory Saturday night in Pittsburgh.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove Toronto’s other two runs with a double. Bernardo Nieves went 4-for-6 and scored three runs. Bo Bichette had three hits and scored two runs.
Ryan Borucki (10-4) shut out the Pirates in 7.1 innings despite allowing eight hits and four walks. He struck out three.
Jordan Romano finished out the game, allowing only one hit in 1.2 innings with one walk and two strikeouts.
Gregory Polanco and Jacob Stallings both had two hits for the Pirates.
Steven Brault (0-5) was unable to pitch out of the fifth inning, allowing five runs on eight hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 4.1 innings.
Toronto 2, Pittsburgh 1 — Randal Grichuk hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning and Hyun-Jin Ryu tossed a one-hitter last Friday night to lift the visiting Toronto Blue Jays to a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Ryu drove in Toronto’s first run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the second inning.
Ryu (10-4) allowed only Gregory Polanco’s solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter in eight innings.
Ken Giles earned his 20th save with a hitless ninth inning.
Losing pitcher Trevor Williams (3-9) allowed two runs in six innings with no walks and a strikeout. Michael Feliz and Nick Burdi held the Blue Jays to just two hits in the final three innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.