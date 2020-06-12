Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard and Greene County Messenger ...
The St. Louis Cardinals tied the game with two runs in the top of the seventh inning and scored the game-winner in the top of the 10th for a 3-2 win Sunday afternoon over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Cardinals won the final three games of the four-game series and pull to .500 for the season at 33-33.
The Pirates remain in last place, sliding to 28-37 with just three wins in their past 10 games. Cincinnati remains atop the NL Central at 40-26.
Kolten Wong’s single drove home pinch-runner Justin Toerner with the game-winning run.
Catcher Matt Wieters and pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter drove in the runs that tied the game in the seventh inning.
John Brebbia improved to 4-1 with the win in relief. He pitched two scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and one strikeout. Giovanny Cabrera earned his 17th save and third in as many days with a walk and two strikeouts in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Michael Feliz (3-2) took the loss, allowing just Wong’s single with a walk and strikeout.
Steven Brault started for the Pirates and lasted 6.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts.
Josh Bell hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead.
The Pirates are 24th in MLB with a team ERA of 4.47, but are second behind the Yankees with 619 strikeouts. Joe Musgrove (3.56) and Chris Archer (3.66) are the only pitchers with an ERA under 4.00. They are 25th in runs scored with 255 and 26th with a team batting average of 245.
Pittsburgh is 30th with 53 home runs. Josh Bell has hit 16 and Bryan Reynolds has belted 12.
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 3 — Kolten Wong hit a pair of solo home runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.
St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt drove in two runs, including one on a solo home run. Paul DeJong also hit a solo home run.
Jack Flaherty (6-3) allowed two runs on seven hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Giovanny Gallegos pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 16th save.
The Pirates led 2-1 in the bottom of the first inning, but St. Louis tied the game with a single run in the top of the fifth inning. The visitors added single runs in the top of the seventh and eighth innings.
The Pirates scored one in the bottom of the eighth.
Jose Osuna drove in two runs with a solo home run and double. Luke Maile also doubled home a run.
Mitch Keller’s season-long woes continued as the young right-hander slipped to 2-6. He allowed three runs on four hits in five innings with four walks and eight strikeouts. Chris Stratton allowed a run on a hit, as did Richard Rodriguez.
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3 — Andrew Miller and Giovanny Gallegos combined for two perfect innings last Friday night to preserve St. Louis’ win in Pittsburgh.
The Pirates drew to 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Miller threw a hitless eighth inning and Gallegos earned his 15th save with a perfect ninth inning.
Dakota Hudson (5-2) allowed two runs on five hits in 5.1 innings of work with two walks and four strikeouts.
The Cardinals’ Lane Thomas finished with three hits, including the game-winning solo home run. Carpenter, DeJong and Tyler O’Neill also drove in a run.
Josh Bell, Jason Martin and Colin Moran all had two hits and an RBI.
Trevor Williams slipped to 2-8. He allowed four runs on nine hits in five innings of work, with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Pirates 2, St. Louis 1 — Chris Archer pitched seven strong innings and drove in a run Thursday night to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a series-opening win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
Tyler O’Neill’s second RBI gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning. Paul Goldschmidt singled for St. Louis’ other hit.
Archer (4-4) allowed two runs on just two hits with six walks and 11 strikeouts. Kyle Crick pitched a scoreless eighth and Keone Kela picked up his 15th save with a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two and walked one.
Gregory Polanco hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning. Josh Bell and Bryan Reynolds both hit solo home runs.
Colin Moran, Adam Frazier and Jacob Stallings all hit doubles in the win.
