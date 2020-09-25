Following is an update of the full 162-game Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard and Greene County Messenger ...
The Pittsburgh Pirates were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers and dropped 3-of-4 to the Chicago Cubs to reach the 100-loss mark.
The Pirates fall to 55-100 heading into the final week of the season and dropped to 34½ games behind the NL Central-leading Brewers.
Milwaukee (89-65) holds a 1½-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds (88-67). The Chicago Cubs (86-71) are third and St. Louis Cardinals (72-84) sit in fourth place.
Milwaukee closed the series on Sunday with a 4-1 win.
The Pirates took the lead with a single run in the top of the 10th inning Saturday, but the Brewers rallied with two runs in the bottom of the inning for the win.
Miguel Sano hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Pirates.
The Brewers pounded Pittsburgh, 20-7, in the series opener on Friday. Pittsburgh’s John Ryan Murphy had three RBI.
The Pirates opened the series against the Cubs on Monday with a 5-3 win.
Cole Tucker belted a two-run home run. Chris Stratton was the winning pitcher and Keone Kela earned the save.
Chicago won the next three games, 9-1, 4-1 and 5-4.
