Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Greene County Messenger ...
Chris Sale threw a complete-game, two-hitter Sunday afternoon as the Boston Red Sox avoided the sweep with a 4-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Sale (5-8) struck out every starter at least once, allowed only one walk and gave up singles to Josh Bell and Bryan Reynolds.
Rafael Devers belted a two-run home run and J.D. Martinez hit a solo home run.
Trevor Williams (3-12) took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits with five strikeouts in five innings.
The Pirates remain in the NL Central cellar with a 36-53 record. They’ve lost four of the past 10 games.
Cincinnati remains atop the standings at 52-39. The Chicago Cubs are second at 50-41. Milwaukee is third (47-42) and St. Louis stands in fourth at 42-49.
Reynolds is sitting in fourth place in all-star voting. Richard Rodriguez and Kevin Newman are sixth, and Bell and Jacob Stallings sit in seventh place. Alex Wood was ninth.
Boston Pittsburgh 1, Boston 0 — The Pirates made the most of their two hits and Alex Wood scattered six hits over six innings for a victory on Saturday.
Jarrod Dyson doubled in the bottom of the fourth inning and Bryan Reynolds drove him home for the game’s only run.
The Pirates then traded Dyson after the game to the Houston Astros for shortstop Aledmys Diaz.
Wood improved to 9-2 with six strikeouts and two walks. Keone Kela earned his 19th save with a hitless ninth inning.
Rafael Devers went 4-for-5 with a double for Boston.
Pittsburgh 8, Boston 3 — The Red Sox scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning, but the Pirates responded with five in the bottom of the inning to open the weekend series Friday night with a win.
Jacob Stallings had a monster game for the Pirates with a home run, double and six RBI.
Jarrod Dyson hit a two-run home run to account for Pittsburgh’s other runs. Josh Bell had a couple doubles and scored a run, and Kevin finished with a double and scored two runs.
Chris Archer (6-6) allowed three runs on six hits with four walks and nine strikeouts for the win.
Ji-Man Choi went 3-for-3 and accounted for Boston’s runs with a three-run home run. Christian Vasquez and Xander Boegarts both had doubles.
Steven Matz (4-9) took the loss.
