Washington-Greene County Coaches Track & Field Meet was held at Peters Township High on Saturday and several Waynesburg Central athletes excelled at the event.
Waynesburg's Clara Paige Miller won gold with her throw of 97-3 in the discus and silver in the shot put with a top effort of 32-5.
The Lady Raiders received All-County performances from Jordan Dean (7, 100 high hurdles, 18.20; 7, 300 intermediate hurdles, 50.90), Lake Litwinovich (7, 800, 2:39.45; 7, triple jump, 37-10), Emily Mahle (5, high jump, J4-9), Jaden Tretinik (5, pole vault, 6-8), and Kaylee Ayers (7, mile, 7:12.48).
Ringgold girls won silver in the 400 relay in 51.35 seconds and Waynesburg was fifth in 55.10.
The Raiders' Andrew Layton won the pole vault (12-2) and was sixth in the 400 (53.64). Teammate Dawson Fowler finished first in the javelin with a personal-best throw of 158-11, second in the triple jump (42-4), and eighth in the long jump (19-8¼).
Waynesburg's Jacob Mason (6, discus, 103-6; 5, shot put, 40-1½) and Nick Burris (4, shot put, 41-6½) finished in the top eight.
Waynesburg was seventh in the 1,600 relay (4:17.28).
