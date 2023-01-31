Waynesburg Central received the top seed in the WPIAL Class AAA Team Wrestling Tournament, despite losses to Connellsville and Canon-McMillan.
Waynesburg, Burgettstown awarded top wrestling seeds
Tuesday, January 31, 2023 9:43 PM
All first-round matches take place on Wednesday, with the quarterfinals after the completion of the first round. The Class AAA semifinals are 10 a.m. on Saturday at Peters Township, with the championship and consolation to follow.
The Class AA semifinals, championship and consolation will be hosted by Chartiers-Houston Saturday beginning at noon.
Three teams advance to the state tournament in Class AAA, while Class AA receives four berths.
The Raiders (10-2) host the winner of the Bethel Park-Fox Chapel preliminary match. The other first round match features North Allegheny (9-4) and Plum (9-1).
Second-seeded Canon-McMillan (10-2) hosts the winner of the Penn-Trafford-Kiski Area preliminary match. Latrobe (6-2) wrestles Norwin (14-2) in the other first round match.
Fourth-seeded Connellsville (12-4) hosts Franklin Regional (7-1) in the first round. West Allegheny (10-1) faces Pine-Richland (5-2) in the other first round match.
Butler (19-1) is the third seed and wrestles Peters Township (6-5) in the first round. Hempfield (6-4) faces Trinity (6-2) in the other first-round match.
Southmoreland (7-4) and Jefferson-Morgan (7-2) opened the Class AA tournament in the preliminary round with both winning, the Scotties over Carlynton and the Rockets over Valley.
Burgettstown (7-0) received the top seed in Class AA and hosts the Southmoreland. Mount Pleasant (6-5) also travels to Burgettstown for a first-round match against Montour.
Frazier (9-6) is on the road, wrestling Hopewell (6-1) at Highlands. Highlands (8-1), the fourth seed, hosts Indiana (7-7).
Second-seeded Quaker Valley (12-4) hosts Jefferson-Morgan. McGuffey (10-2) faces Freedom (5-8) in the other first-round match.
Burrell (8-3) was seeded third and hosts Knoch (8-5) in the first round. The other first-round match at Burrell is Central Valley (6-1) and Laurel (13-4).
