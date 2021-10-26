Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak and Uniontown’s Hope Trimmer prepared for the WPIAL Championship with first-place finishes in the TSTC Invitational on Oct. 21.
Pajak covered the California University of Pa. course in 16:51.63.
Trimmer crossed the finish line in 19:42.19, about 18 seconds in front of Quaker Valley’s Anna Cohen.
Waynesburg Central ran only four boys in the A race, led by Travis Tedrow in 35th place in a time of 20:10.29.
The Lady Raiders’ Addison Blair placed 55th with a time of 26:26.47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.