Waynesburg trailed by 13 at halftime and was unable to recover in the final 20 minutes in suffering a 78-57 non-conference loss at Otterbein on Tuesday.
Otterbein (3-1) led 38-25 at halftime.
Nijon Kirkman led Waynesburg (2-2) with a game-high 20 points and eight rebounds, both team highs. Matt Popeck scored 12 points and Ryan Felberg finished with 10 points.
Dallas Patrick led Otterbein with 13 points. Cam Evans (12), Justin Carter (11), and Bryson Lane (10) also finished in double figures.
Women’s basketball
Otterbein 90, Waynesburg 62 — Otterbein led 26-10 at the end of the first quarter and pulled away over the next two quarters for a non-conference victory over the visiting Yellow Jackets.
Otterbein (4-1) led 53-28 at halftime and 74-39 after three quarters.
Brooke Fuller had a double-double for Waynesburg (0-5) with 20 points and 12 rebounds, both game highs. Anika Dansby added 12 points.
Katie McCrary led Otterbein with 14 points. Jenna Hoschouer (13), Natalie Galaida (12), and Kathleen DeCarlo (10) all scored in double digits.
