Waynesburg Central had a solid start to its boys golf season with a198-206 non-section victory over the visiting Raiders at Rohanna’s Golf Course on Monday.
Hudson Pincavitch was the low man for the home team with a 5-over 38. Evan Davis and Dawson Fowler both shot 39. Braden Benke finished with 40 and Matt Ankrom closed out the scoring with 42. Mason Switalski’s 46 was not used.
Uniontown’s Adena Rugola was the medalist with a 3-over 36. Logan Voytish shot 40. Wade Brugger (41), Gage Brugger (42), and Colton Mathias (47) rounded out the scoring. Brady Schiffbauer’s 55 was not used.
Jefferson-Morgan 254, Ringgold 257 — The Rockets started the season with a non-section road victory over the Rams at Rolling Green Golf Course.
Brook Bayles and Troy Wright shared scoring honors for the visitors with 12-over 48. Maci Marion finished with 51, Savanah Clark shot 53 and Clay Wilson closed the scoring with 54. Grant Hathaway’s 55 was not used.
The Rams’ Dylan Callaway was medalist with 3-over 39. Kendyl Siebert (43), Nate Lawrence (53), Mike Wagner (58), and Brice Krowall (64) also counted in Ringgold’s final score. Matt Wagner’s 70 was not used.
