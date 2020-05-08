Although Daniel Layton’s first outdoor track & field season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the William & Mary freshman had a solid indoor season as a multievent athlete.
The Waynesburg Central graduate capped his initial collegiate indoor season by earning All-East honors after he finished fifth in the heptathlon at the IC4A championships. Layton’s final score of 4,733 points in the IC4A meet broke the freshman school record set in 2006.
Not a bad finish for his second collegiate heptathlon.
“That was awesome,” Layton said of his performance in the IC4A meet. “I only competed in one (before the IC4A meet) at George Mason.”
Layton also ran on William & Mary’s 1,600 relay team.
The heptathlon is a two-day event with the 60-meter dash, long jump, shot put and high jump on the first day, followed by the 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and 1,000-meter run on the second day.
Layton was in ninth place after the first day’s four events, but pulled into fifth with top-three finishes in the hurdles, pole vault and 1,000 meters on Day 2. He reset his freshman record in the multi-event hurdles with his time of 8.69 seconds.
“(Competing in the heptathlon) worked out for me. I actually enjoyed it,” said Layton. “There are two kinds of athletes, the first day and the second day. I’m definitely a second day athlete. The first day are all new events to me. I just try to keep pace.”
Layton’s senior season for the Raiders was a roller-coaster ride. He won gold in the 110 high hurdles in both the WPIAL and PIAA meets, atoning for a fall over the first hurdle as a junior in the state final. However, his final pole vault competition ended when he was unable to clear the opening height as he dealt with shoulder injuries suffered in the WPIAL finals.
“The pole vault was a little rough for a while. Last season ended bad for me. The doctor said I shouldn’t vault all summer,” said Layton. “I had run-through problems. I was able to figure it out right before the IC4A.
“I had one good vault all year and one good hurdles, so I had that.”
Layton had to learn the other five events of the heptathlon.
“The high jump took me a really long time to figure out the cadence. The event is so different. It was hard to pick up,” explained Layton. “The shot put, I wasn’t unhappy with my mark. The 60 (meter dash), I’d really prefer having the hurdles there.”
Layton also broke the freshman 60 hurdles record three times. He first set the mark with his time of 8.51 seconds at Navy in December. Layton shaved his time down to 8.44 seconds in early February at Penn State, and then matched that mark a week later at VMI.
Layton was transitioning his training for the decathlon in the outdoor season when the pandemic shut everything down.
“We finished the IC4A and went right into spring break. We were recovering (from the indoor season) over spring break. Then, they decided to extend spring break and we went online in April,” Layton said of the timeline. “Then, we went online for the rest of the semester and they closed down all the facilities.
“I didn’t have any online classes. It’s all new. As long as I keep my brain focused, I’m okay. I’m keeping everything on time.”
Layton also excelled in the classroom, as he was named to the Colonial Athletic Association Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for having a GPA of over 3.0 in the fall semester.
Layton will have adjustments for the decathlon with the addition of discus, javelin and 1,500-meter run, all unfamiliar events. The first five events include the 100-meter dash, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400, and closes with the 110 high hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and closing 1,500-meter run.
“The discus is my main concern. There is just something about it. I can’t quite get it to come together just right. There’s a learning curve. I just practice and practice and sometimes it clicks,” explained Layton. “I did get a javelin from (Waynesburg vault) Coach (Butch) Brunell for workouts.
“My long jump could be better. I’m not quite content with how it’s going.”
Layton’s decathlon debut has been pushed back a year, but he’s doing what he can now to prepare for that day.
“I want to be doing it better for next year,” said Layton.
“I let my coach figure out what I can do,” continued Layton. “You can set goals for yourself, but I don’t know what to expect with myself.
“Sometimes, I get better by leaps and bounds. Other times, it’s creeping along or I don’t get any better.”
Layton was excited to compete in his first outdoor season.
“It’s about as frustrating for us. The outdoor is our main season. I was really looking forward to all those home meets and competing against all these people I know,” said Layton.
With the spring seasons all canceled, the NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility to the affected athletes, but Layton’s unsure if he’ll hang around for the extra year.
“I’ll have a discussion with the coach whether to take an extra year. I think I’d like to do that. My original plan was to graduate in four years,” said Layton. “I’m opening to changing (his graduation date), but it depends on the money. I don’t want to take out more student loans.
“I would like to go to grad school. I’m not sure, but maybe get a master’s in microbiology.”
Layton’s major is currently undecided, but he said he plans to stick with biology and is on a pre-med track.
As Layton is unsure whether he’ll take the extra spring season eligibility, so is he uncertain of his competition future.
“I don’t see myself competing after college, but if someone pays for it, I will. It comes down to what I can pay,” said Layton. “Here and there, I would like to do a beach vault. Who wouldn’t want to do that?
“I’ve been training for as long as I have been able to think. I’m just not going to stop. My body will tell me (when to stop).”
