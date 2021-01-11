Waynesburg Central broke new ground and Laurel Highlands continued its recent run of success, capping it with a strong postseason showing.
Both teams highlight the Herald-Standard All-Area Volleyball Team.
The Lady Raiders won the Section 3-AA championship, recorded their first ever playoff wins above the preliminary round, defeating Seton-La Salle and Frazier to reach the WPIAL semifinals where they fell to eventual champion North Catholic.
Waynesburg coach Dan Higinbotham is the Small School (AA-A) Coach of the Year and Lady Raiders’ all-state senior Emma Robinson is the Small School Co-Player of the Year, along with Frazier’s Jensyn Hartman.
The Lady Commodores improved as the season went along and Hartman, an all-state selection, was the team’s leader and best player throughout. Frazier won two playoff matches, including an upset of Deer Lakes, before they fell to the Lady Raiders for the third time.
The Mustangs won the Section 3-AAA title for the second time and reached the playoffs for the fourth time under four-year coach Emily Konter, who is the Big School (AAAA-AAA) Coach of the Year.
Laurel Highlands was victorious in its first-round playoff match over Freeport before losing a five-set battle to Montour in the quarterfinals.
LH’s strong senior class included Shannon Watkins, who concluded her sparkling high school career with another all-state honor. Watkins, a Seton Hill recruit who was considered one of the state’s best setters, is the Big School Player of the Year.
Local teams who also reached the playoffs were Albert Gallatin and Elizabeth Forward in Class AAA, Carmichaels and Southmoreland in Class AA, and California, West Greene and Mapletown in Class A. The rest of the team follows:
BIG SCHOOL
Elite
Elizabeth Forward: Kaitlin Fournier.
Laurel Highlands: Alison Humberston, Belle Buwawa, Maddie Wheeler.
Albert Gallatin: Elizabeth Murtha, Laney Wilson.
Second Team
Laurel Highlands: Morgan Wheeler.
Uniontown: Tyannah Eddings, Bri Girard.
Elizabeth Forward: Briana Sersevic, Giana Tour.
Albert Gallatin: Autumn Switalski.
Belle Vernon: Gianna Anderson.
Yough: Savannah Manns.
Honorable Mention
Connellsville: Hilary Claycomb, Bryn Shearer.
Uniontown: Cassidy Vansickle.
Albert Gallatin: Kennedy Felio.
Belle Vernon: Kristen Brooks, Ally Sedlack.
Yough: Kayleah Glesk, Kaylynn Odelli, Maria Vanyo.
Elizabeth Forward: Skyler Shuben.
Ringgold: Kaiden Bubash, Zoey Mundorff.
SMALL SCHOOL
Elite
Carmichaels: Emma Hyatt, Sydney Kuis, Alexandra McGee.
Waynesburg Central: Sarah Stephenson, Carly Rush.
California: Tayla Pascoe, Elaina Nicholson, Ca’Mari Walden.
Beth-Center: Noel Hunter.
Mapletown: Ella Menear.
Frazier: Kaelyn Shaporka, Jordin Brundege, Alexis Lovis.
West Greene: Elizabeth Brudnock, Jersey Wise.
Second Team
California: Jordyn Cruse, Jenna DeFranco.
Carmichaels: Emma Holaren, Nicole Ludrosky.
Mapletown: Macee Cree.
Waynesburg Central: Riley Bowers, Paige Jones.
Jefferson-Morgan: Abbie Ankrom.
Beth-Center: Alissa Minerd, Jen Zelenick.
West Greene: London Whipkey, Mackenzie Wise.
Southmoreland: Delayni Morvosh, Gracie Spadoro.
Geibel Catholic: Makenzie Garred.
Charleroi: Isabella Panasko.
Honorable Mention
Brownsville: Martele Nuckels, Emma Seto.
Bentworth: Meghan Tennant, Grace Skerbetz.
Beth-Center: Alla Sloan, Zoey Sussan.
Geibel Catholic: Taylor Ramsey, Maia Stevenson.
Frazier: Makenna Stefancik.
Jefferson-Morgan: Nevaeh Dudas, Anna Uveges, Madison Wright.
Charleroi: Faith Martin, Sarahgrace Porter, Kellie Reed.
Mapletown: Riley Pekar, Krista Wilson.
Southmoreland: Lizzy Albright, Emma Mullett.
California: Mylaina Pendo.
West Greene: Sophia Plock.
