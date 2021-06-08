Belle Vernon scored five runs in each of the first two innings for a 10-5 home victory over Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion baseball action Monday.
Andrew Kostelnik went the distance for the win, allowing four earned runs on 11 hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Dom Dorcon led Belle Vernon (1-1) with a double, three singles, two runs scored and an RBI. Xander Zilka and Nick Stanger both doubled and drove in two runs.
Aidan Ochs and Donovan VonFradenburg scored two runs apiece in the win.
Waynesburg's Lincoln Park was a home run away from hitting for the cycle with two singles, a double and triple. He scored three runs and drove in another.
Trevor Stephenson finished with three singles and an RBI for Waynesburg (0-3), and teammate Mason Switalski had two singles and drove in three runs.
