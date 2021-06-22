Waynesburg scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a 10-9 victory over visiting Belle Vernon Friday night in Fayette County American Legion Baseball League action.
The winning run scored with two outs.
Belle Vernon battled back to take a 9-6 lead in the bottom of the seventh.
Belle Vernon held leads of 2-0, 4-2, 4-3 and 5-3 in the game. Waynesburg moved into the lead for the first time with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 6-5 advantage.
Mason Switalski pitched the seventh inning to earn the win. He allowed two runs on three hits.
Logan Higgins started for Waynesburg and lasted six innings. He allowed seven runs on eight hits with four walks and four strikeouts.
The Stephensons, Trent and Trevor, combined for five hits, three RBI and five runs scored. Switalski, Ben Chropak, Trent Zupper and Johnathan Riley all had two hits.
Brandon Mastin took the loss, pitching the final 1.2 innings with four runs allowed on six hits. He walked one and struck out two. Zach Kutek started and went five innings. He gave up six runs (one earned) on eight hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
Xander Zilka, Donovan VonFradenburgh and Dan Olbrys all tripled for Belle Vernon. Zilka finished with three hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Max Kostelnik finished with two singles, two RBI and a run scored.
Wednesday, June 16
Masontown 4, Carmichaels 0 — Nick Groover held the Copperheads to just three hits, and the visitors scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure the road victory in Fayette County Baseball League action.
Groover went the distance for the win with three walks, one hit batter and 12 strikeouts.
Austin Bergman’s single in the fifth inning drove in the first run for Masontown (3-2) and his double brought one of the seventh-inning runs home.
Masontown’s Colby Simmons finished with a double and single. Nate Zimcosky also doubled.
Joel Spishock doubled for the Copperheads (2-1).
Tuesday, June 15
Carmichaels 11, Mitch's Bail Bonds 1 -- Alex Gesk’s one-out, solo home run invoked the mercy rule as the Carmichaels Copperheads cruised to an 11-1 home victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds in Fayette County Baseball League action.
Carmichaels (2-0) jumped out early, building an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The home team added two more runs in the second inning.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds (1-4) scored its lone run in the top of the third inning.
Justin Schrader (2-0) had another strong start, allowing one unearned run in four innings of work. He struck out five and walked one.
Joe Sabolek pitched the fifth inning with one walk and one strikeout.
Ron Nopwasky (single, double), Gesk (home run, single), Drake Long (two singles), and Joel Spishock (two singles) all had two hits for the Copperheads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.