Waynesburg Central out-slugged visiting West Greene, 11-8, in a non-section softball clash last Thursday that included a combined seven home runs and 17 errors.
Erin Fitch belted a two-run homer and Ehralyn Isiminger hit a solo shot in a four-run fourth inning that turned a 6-5 Lady Raiders’ lead into a 10-5 advantage and they held on from there.
Megan Braun also homered for Waynesburg (8-2). Paige Jones and Hannah Wood each contributed a double and a single and Isminger also had two hits. Kendall Lemley struck out three and walked two in pitching the final four innings to earn the win in relief of Braun.
The Lady Raiders scored three runs in the first but West Greene got a two-run homer from BreAnn Jackson in the second and a solo home run by Kaite Lampe and a two-run shot by Kiley Meek in a three-run third to go up 5-3.
Waynesburg pushed across three more runs in the bottom of the third then took control with the big fourth inning.
Jersey Wise hit a two-run homer and Olivia Kiger doubled and singled for the Lady Pioneers (8-2).
Meek allowed all 11 runs in four innings of work but only five were earned as West Greene made 11 errors. She gave up six hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Desirae Lemmon gave up two hits in two scoreless innings of relief.
