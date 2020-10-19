Waynesburg won the final two games to survive a five-set battle at Frazier and remain atop the Section 3-AA standings in girls volleyball action last Thursday night.
The Lady Raiders (10-0) won by scores of 19-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18 and 15-8.
The third-place Lady Commodores (7-3, 8-4) had their section winning streak snapped at seven.
Jensyn Hartman led Frazier with 28 kills and added 19 assists. Alexis Lovis totaled 31 assists and 13 service points, Makenna Stefanik contributed 18 digs and 13 service points, Jordin Brundege added 32 digs and Abby Scott chipped in with three blocks.
The Lady Commodores travel to second-place Carmichaels on Tuesday.
Mapletown 3, West Greene 0 — Mapletown rolled past West Greene in a Section 2-A match by scores of 25-17, 25-14 and 25-6.
Sadie McCann rang up 10 digs, five kills, five blocks and two aces and Taylor Dusenberry totaled eight kills, five digs and two blocks for the fourth-place Lady Maples (6-5), who are now 1/2 game behind the third-place Lady Pioneers (6-4).
Mapletown also got 10 kills and three aces from Krista Wilson, 26 assists, eight digs and two aces from Macee Cree, 15 digs, five kills and three aces from Ella Menear, and 14 digs and three aces from Riley Pekar.
California 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1 — California solidified its hold on second place in Section 2-A with a four-set win at Jefferson-Morgan.
The Lady Trojans (9-2) won by scores of 25-18, 25-15, 19-25 and 25-13.
Elaina Nicholson paced California with nine kills and eight digs. Ca’Mari Walden added five kills and seven digs for the Lady Trojans, who also got 13 digs, four kills and two aces from Tayla Pascoe, 12 digs and one ace from Jordyn Cruse, and 11 digs and two aces from Jenna DeFranco.
Anna Uveges had 10 kills for the Lady Rockets (4-6, 4-6), who also got six kills and three blocks from Savannah Kramer, six kills and eight digs from Madison Wright, 16 digs from Abby Ankrom, nine assists from Nevaeh Dudas and eight assists from Kayla Larkin.
Carmichaels 3, Beth-Center 0 — Emma Hyatt registered nine kills, nine service points and three aces as Carmichaels swept past Beth-Center in a Section 3-AA match.
The second-place Lady Mikes (9-1, 10-1) remain one game in back of front-running Waynesburg.
Emma Holaren contributed 14 assists and three aces for Carmichaels, which also got eight assists from Alexandra McGee, seven kills from Beth Cree, eight service points from Sydney Kuis, 12 digs from Kendall Ellsworth and 11 digs from Nicole Ludrosky.
The Lady Bulldogs (2-6) got 13 kills from Noelle Hunter, 28 assists from Zoey Sussan, five kills from Jen Zelenick and eight digs from Jessica Samol.
Oct. 14
Girls volleyball
California 3, Mapletown 2 -- The Lady Trojans stormed back by winning the final three sets for a Section 2-A home victory.
The Lady Maples (5-5) won the opening two sets, 25-19, 25-23. California rallied in the final three sets, 25-16, 25-21, 18-16.
Ca'Mari Walden had a nice all-around performance for the Lady Trojans with eight aces, nine kills, nine digs and five blocks. Tayla Pascoe and Jordyn Cruse both finished with 11 digs, with Pasco adding nine kills. Elaina Nicholson had nine digs and six kills. Mylaina Pendo added five kills.
Macee Cree led the way for Mapletown with 34 assists, 16 digs and two aces. Ella Menear had a double-double with 13 kills and 11 digs. Riley Pekar played solid defense with 14 digs, and Krista Wilson was tough at the net with 15 kills.
Oct. 13
Girls volleyball
Carmichaels 3, Charleroi 0 -- Carmichaels controlled the Section 3-AA match from the start with the Lady Mikes sweeping visiting Charleroi.
The Lady Mikes (8-1, 9-1) cruised to victory with set wins, 25-14, 25-20, 25-13.
Emma Holaren (16 assists, 2 aces), Alexandra McGee (11 assists), Emma Hyatt (11 kills, 15 service points, 2 aces), Beth Cree (8 kills), Sydney Kuis (18 service points, 7 aces), Kendall Ellsworth (13 digs), and Alizah Roberts (9 digs) all had solid performances for Carmichaels.
Fort Cherry 3, Mapletown 1 — The Lady Maples won the third set, but the Lady Rangers closed out the Section 2-A match by taking the fourth set, 25-20.
Fort Cherry won the opening two sets, 25-20 and 25-8, and Mapletown (5-4) won the third set.
Macee Cree (4 kills, 20 assists, 5 digs), Krista Wilson (12 kills), Taylor Dusenberry (4 kills, 3 blocks), and Ella Menear (13 digs, 2 aces, 5 kills) had solid performances for the Lady Maples.
Oct. 12
Girls volleyball
Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — The Lady Maples needed only three sets for a Section 2-A win over the visiting Lady Rockets.
Mapletown (5-3) earned the straight-sets victory by the scores, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13. Krista Wilson (9 kills), Taylor Dusenberry (8 kills), Macee Cree 23 assists, 3 aces), and Ella Menear (2 aces, 5 kills, 5 digs) led the way for the Lady Maples.
