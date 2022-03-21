The Waynesburg softball team ran their winning streak to five games Friday afternoon with a non-conference doubleheader sweep against visiting Penn State DuBois.
The Yellow Jackets won the opener, 4-1, and completed the sweep with a 15-4 win in the second game.
Sydney Wilson (4-1) went the distance in the first game, allowing three singles and striking out 12.
Dilyn Roberts went 2-for-3 in the opener.
Waynesburg (10-3) had a strong start in the second game with four runs in the first inning, three more in the second and eight in the third inning.
Ella Brookman paced the offense with a double, triple, two runs and four RBI. She was also the winning pitcher, allowing three earned runs on six hits with two walks and a strikeout.
Kiana Bagnell went 2-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored. Brin Hunter was also 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Mackenzie Kearns finished with two hits, two RBI and a run scored. Kayla Gratton drove in two runs and scored twice.
March 18
Allegheny 10, Waynesburg 1; Allegheny 8, Waynesburg 2 — The Gators cruised to a non-conference doubleheader sweep over the visiting Yellow Jackets in college baseball action.
Allegheny ran out to a 10-0 lead in the first game before Waynesburg (3-8) scored in the top of the seventh inning on Lane Ours’ run-scoring single.
Aidan Williams took the loss in the first game, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks in 3.2 innings.
The Gators (8-4) scored twice in the bottom of the first inning of the second game, but Waynesburg tied the game in the top of the second inning on Todd Burner’s first home run of the season. Burner drove in Yough graduate Mike Bell.
Allegheny responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead for good.
Alex Engelmore allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk in the loss.
