Waynesburg University swept a Presidents' Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader Saturday from visiting Westminster, 5-2 and 11-5.
The opening game counted in the conference standings.
Belle Vernon graduate Joe Sabolek threw six shutout innings before allowing a pair of runs to win the opening game. He allowed seven hits and no walks with five strikeouts.
Cody Ray picked up the final five outs for the save.
Brandon Durbin paced Waynesburg's offense with three hits and two RBI. Yough graduate Mike Bell finished with two hits with an RBI.
The Yellow Jackets rallied from a 4-0 deficit to win the second game. Waynesburg moved into an 11-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning after scoring 10 runs on seven hits, with seven Yellow Jackets driving in at least one run in the inning.
Durbin, Nolan Vertullo, Justin Clevenger and Connellsville grad John Przbylinski all drove in two runs. Durbin, Clevenger and Przybylinski all had two hits.
Clevenger was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts in two innings of work.
Track & field
Golden Tornado Classic -- The Waynesburg men and women competed at Geneva College.
Aubrey Wingeart had the top finish for the women after placing second in the 5,000 meters in 18:58.21. Teammate Gloria Reed finished fifth. Katherine Fair was third in the 100 intermediate hurdles and fourth in the 400 hurdles.
Yough graduate Andrew Kemerer won the triple jump for the Yellow Jackets with a leap 12.16 meters (39-10¾).
Roman Lessard finished first in the javelin with a throw of 51.77 meters (169-10). Ringgold grad Jerry Farrelli was third in the javelin.
Wednesday, March 31
Jayden Da scored in the 59th minute for the lone goal of the match and Samuel Miller made the slim lead stand in Washington & Jefferson’s 1-0 men's soccer victory at Waynesburg in PAC men’s soccer action.
The Presidents improve to 4-0 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference. The Yellow Jackets slip to 1-2-1 in the conference.
Daniel Hott hit the post in the 62nd minute for Waynesburg’s best scoring opportunity in the second half.
Miller made four saves to preserve the shutout.
Women's soccer
Waynesburg freshman Grace Ingram was selected the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Rookie of the Week for her play in a 3-1 win over Bethany (W.Va.).
Ingram scored on a free kick to tie the game at 1-1. The goal was the first in her career.
Tuesday, March 30
Madison Ellsworth homered and doubled as Carmichaels defeated host Jefferson-Morgan, 11-2, in a non-section softball game.
Mia Ranieri also homered and Carlee Roberts doubled for Carmichaels (1-2). Winning pitcher Emma Holaren allowed five hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts.
Jasmine Demaske took the loss for the Lady Rockets (0-1).
West Greene 16, Brownsville 2 — Katie Lampe homered, singled, drove in four runs and scored three as West Greene cruised by host Brownsville in a non-section game.
The Lady Falcons (0-1) held a 1-0 lead after two innings but the Lady Pioneers exploded for nine runs in the third, three in the fourth and four more in the fifth, which included a three-run blast by Lampe.
London Whipkey contributed two doubles and two RBIs, and Jersey Wise and Ali Goodwin both had a triple and three RBIs for the Lady Pioneers (2-0), who also got two hits apiece from Lexi Six, Olivia Kiger and Kiley Meek. Taylor Karvan, Emily Wise and BreAnn Jackson each scored two runs.
Meek allowed one earned run on three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts to earn the win.
Kendra Franks started in the circle for Brownsville and took the loss. Claire Zelner tripled for the hosts.
Baseball
Carmichaels 7, Albert Gallatin 4 -- Carmichaels rallied from deficits of 1-0, 3-1 and 4-3 to top visiting Albert Gallatin in a non-section clash.
The Colonials (0-1) scored a run in the first and two in the third but the Mikes (2-0) matched that in the bottom of each inning. After AG went ahead again with a run in the fourth Carmichaels surged in front to stay with three runs in the bottom of the frame.
Gavin Pratt homered and was the winning pitcher for Carmichaels (2-0) which also got doubles from Jake Fordyce and Trenton Carter.
Nick Pegg had four hits for the Colonials (0-1) who out-hit the Mikes, 9-8. Trey Coville took the loss.
West Greene 13, Jefferson-Morgan 5 — Hunter Hamilton smacked a triple and two singles and Dalton Lucy had four hits as West Greene defeated visiting Jefferson-Morgan in a Section 2-A game.
The game went back-and-forth early on with the Rockets scoring twice in the top of the first, the Pioneers pushing across four runs in the bottom of the inning, J-M pulling even with two in the top of the second and West Greene taking the lead for good with three in the bottom of the second.
Winning pitcher Corey Wise struck out nine and walked three in 5 2/3 innings of work. Chase Blake added a double for the Pioneers.
Bryce Bedilion went 2 for 3 with a triple for Jefferson-Morgan. Losing pitcher Kyle Clayton tossed four innings.
Monday, March 29
Olivia Goodwin’s two-run home run with no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning invoked the mercy rule to give Albert Gallatin a 10-0 non-section softball victory over visiting Carmichaels.
Albert Gallatin (1-0) scored two runs in the first inning and single runs in both the third and fourth innings.
Shayla Reynolds’ double scored two runs and Lily Wilson’s two-run home run extended the Albert Gallatin lead to 8-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Rylea Hlatky also doubled and drove in a run for the Lady Colonials.
Ashley Metts allowed only one hit in the victory, striking out nine and walking one.
Emma Holaren took the loss for the Lady Mikes (0-2) with seven strikeouts and eight walks in five innings of work.
Belle Vernon 9, Waynesburg Central 3 — The visiting Lady Raiders scored a run in the top of the first inning, but the Lady Leopards pulled into the lead in the bottom of the inning on their way to a non-section win.
Belle Vernon (2-1) extended its lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the second inning.
Waynesburg (0-1) scored single runs in the top of the fourth and fifth innings.
Belle Vernon closed their scoring with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Ashley Joll led the Lady Leopards with three singles and three RBI. Gracie Sokol finished with two singles and three RBI. Tara Callaway drove in a pair of runs.
Belle Vernon’s Maren Metikosh had a single and double, and Olivia Manack drove in a run.
Talia Ross went the distance for the win, allowing six hits, walking two and striking out nine.
The Lady Raiders’ Erin Fitch finished with two singles and and RBI. Lily Rish also drove in a run.
Meghan Braun took the loss. She gave up 11 hits and struck out five.
Baseball
Jefferson-Morgan 7, West Greene 5 — The Rockets opened the Section 2-A schedule with a come-from-behind victory over the visiting Rockets.
Jefferson-Morgan (1-0, 2-0) trailed 5-4 entering the bottom of the fifth inning.
Losing pitcher Caleb Rice retired the first two batters before Kyle Clayton started the game-winning rally with a walk. Clayton stole second and scored on Ayden Pratt’s single.
West Greene (0-1, 0-1) scored two runs in the top of the first inning. The Rockets tied the game in the bottom of the third inning, but the Pioneers came right back with two runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Jefferson-Morgan tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, only to have West Greene regain the lead with a run in the top of the sixth inning.
Winning pitcher Bryce Bedilion singled Pratt to third and then stole second, setting up Easton Hanko’s game-winning double. Hanko finished with three hits.
Bedilion finished with three hits. The left-hander went the distance for the win, allowing five runs (two earned) on eight hits. He struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter.
Chase Blake tripled for the Pioneers. West Greene’s eight hits came from eight different hitters.
