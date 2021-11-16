Waynesburg University outscored Penn State Behrend in overtime, 6-3, to return home with a 60-57 non-conference victory in men's college basketball action on Saturday.
The Lions forced overtime with a 30-28 advantage in the second half. Penn State Behrend outscored the Yellow Jackets, 12-2, in the final minutes.
Waynesburg’s largest lead in the second half was 50-40 with seven minutes remaining after Matt Popeck hit a 3-pointer.
Popeck led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 18 points. Bryson Wilt finished with 13 points and Nijon Kirkman scored 12.
Kenny Fukon led Penn State Behrend with 11 points. RJ Marsh pulled down a team-high 10 points.
Nov. 10
Shippensburg 27, Waynesburg 23 — Danny Sheib won a 3-2 decision at 285 pounds, the last bout of the match, to rally the visiting Raiders to a non-conference wrestling win over the Yellow Jackets.
Shippensburg’s Josh Jackson (125), Matt Milbrand (157), and John Bachar (165) won by fall. DeAndre Reed won at 141 points by forfeit.
Waynesburg’s Dylan Winters secured a 19-4 technical fall at 7:00 at 133 pounds. Luke LaVanway won by fall in 3:14 at 197 pounds. Damion Finnegan and Kyle Hinerman won by forfeit.
There was no bout at 184 pounds.
