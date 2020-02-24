The Waynesburg women remained alive in the Presidents' Athletic Conference tournament with a 79-65 quarterfinal victory Monday night over visiting Bethany (W.Va.).
The Yellow Jackets (8-18) advance to Wednesday's semifinal at Westminster. The Bison close with an overall mark of 6-20.
Waynesburg scored 20 points in the first and second quarters for a 40-37 halftime lead. The Yellow Jackets then pulled away in the third quarter with a 26-13 advantage and a 66-49 lead heading into the final 10 minutes.
Brooke Fuller paced the Yellow Jackets with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Alli Delaney finished with 15, and Elena McDermott and Erin Joyce both scored 11.
Bethany's Courtney Walker scored a game-high 22 points.
