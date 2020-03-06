Waynesburg’s run through the Presidents’ Athletic Conference tournament came to an end in the quarterfinals last Wednesday night with a 76-60 loss at Westminster.
The Titans (20-6) led 39-20 at halftime, but the visiting Yellow Jackets battled back in the third quarter with a 26-13 advantage to cut the gap to 52-46.
Westminster then put the game away with a 24-14 fourth quarter.
Andrea Orlosky and Alli DeLaney shared scoring honors for Waynesburg (8-19) with 15 points apiece. Brooke Fuller had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Magen Polczynski scored a game-high 20 points for Westminster. Camden Hergenrother finished with 18 points. Kayla Bennett added 13. Alazia Greaves had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Emily Fromknecht pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.
Waynesburg reached the semifinals thanks to a 79-65 quarterfinal victory last Monday night over visiting Bethany (W.Va.).
Waynesburg scored 20 points in the first and second quarters for a 40-37 halftime lead. The Yellow Jackets then pulled away in the third quarter with a 26-13 advantage and a 66-49 lead heading into the final 10 minutes.
Fuller paced the Yellow Jackets with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Delaney finished with 15, and Elena McDermott and Erin Joyce both scored 11.
Bethany’s Courtney Walker scored a game-high 22 points.
Men’s basketball
Chatham 72, Waynesburg 64 — Chatham led by 21 at halftime and then held off a second-half rally for a 72-64 victory last Tuesday night over visiting Waynesburg in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference quarterfinals.
The Yellow Jackets close the season with a 6-10 record. Chatham improves to 17-9.
Brennan Smith had a solid game for Waynesburg with 26 points and 11 rebounds, both game-highs. Isaiah Alonzo scored 19 and Frank Bozicevic added 12.
Malik Potter paced Chatham with 24 points. Elijah Sutton added 14.
