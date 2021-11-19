Abbey Lawrence scored 45 points to lead visiting Case Reserve Western to a 91-67 non-conference victory over Waynesburg University on Nov. 16.
Lawrence made 17-of-25 field goal attempts, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range, and 8-of-9 from the foul line.
Case Western Reserve (2-2) led 25-10, 47-29 and 65-50 at the quarter breaks.
McKenna Gross added 15 points for Case Western Reserve.
Brooke Fuller paced Waynesburg (0-2) with 21 points. Marley Wolf finished with 15 points and Avery Robinson added 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.