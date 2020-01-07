The offense was clicking for the Waynesburg women Saturday afternoon with the Yellow Jackets winning in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action at Geneva, 93-76.
Waynesburg (1-3, 2-10) led 31-25 after the first quarter and 49-46 at halftime. The visitors held a 44-30 advantage in the second half to secure the conference victory.
Andrea Orlosky led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Brooke Fuller finished with 19 points and Alli DeLaney and Kacey Kastroll scored 14 apiece. Erin Joyce dished out 10 assists.
Lauren Tipton led Geneva (0-3, 1-9) with a game-high 23 points and had a double-double with 11 rebounds. Emily Melnek (17), Jeana Luciana (15), and Isabella Roth (10) also finished in double figures.
Men’s basketball
Waynesburg 76, Geneva 72 — The Yellow Jackets rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit for their first win of the season, a PAC road victory over the Golden Tornadoes.
Geneva (1-2, 5-6) lead 47-33 at the half, but Waynesburg outscored the home team in the final 20 minutes, 43-25.
Isaiah Alonzo led the way for the Yellow Jackets (1-3, 1-12) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Frank Bozicevic finished with 17 points, Ryan Felberg scored 16 and Brennan Smith added 10.
Joel Stutz and Ethan Moose both scored 17 for Geneva.
