The Waynesburg University women won their sixth-straight PAC cross country team title Saturday on the strength of three top-10 finishes.
Waynesburg edged Franciscan by one point for the conference title.
Aubrey Wingeart led the Yellow Jackets to the finish line, placing second with a time of 24:07.37. Gloria Reed was fifth in 24:51.12 to earn first-team honors. Gabrielle Reifsnyder placed 10th in 26:00.81 for second-team honors.
Joula Anderson earned honorable mention recognition for placing 15th in 26:22.88. Geibel Catholic graduate Monica Kolencik finished 22nd in 26:51.25 and was named the the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
Chris Hardier was named the PAC Women’s Coach of the Year for the seventh time in eight years.
The Yellow Jackets next run on Saturday at the NCAA Division III Mideast Regional Championships in Newville, Pa.
The Waynesburg men finished fifth and was led by Andrew Kasper, who finished 12th with a time of 28:50.58 to earn second-team All-PAC honors.
Jac Cokley (16, 29:06.04) and Nolan Curran (20, 29:30.09) earned honorable-mention recognition.
College football
Geneva 49, Waynesburg 3 — The Golden Tornadoes rolled past the visiting Yellow Jackets for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference victory.
Keegan Raabe hit a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter for Waynesburg’s only points.
Samuel Hamilton led the Yellow Jackets (1-6, 1-7) with game-highs in tackles (10) and tackles for loss (3½), and added a sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Westminster 3, Waynesburg 0 — The Yellow Jackets ended the women's volleyball season with a loss in Presidents’ Athletic Conference to the visiting Titans.
Westminster (17-0, 25-4) swept to victory by the scores, 25-16, 25-8, 25-22.
Paige Cousley led Waynesburg (3-15, 9-19) with 17 assists. Alyson Johnson finished with a match-high 15 digs. Makayla Osborn had six kills.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
North Catholic 10, Waynesburg Central 0 — Top-seeded North Catholic shut out the Lady Raiders to open the WPIAL Class AA girls soccer playoffs with a victory.
Jayden Sharpless and Angelina Berkey both scored two goals for the Trojanettes (15-1-0). Lauren MacDonald, Teya Dave, Makenzie DeBlassio, Lily Karsman, Maria Pasquinelli and Kathleen Virostek scored a goal apiece in the victory.
Waynesburg finishes with an overall record of 7-9-0.
Women’s soccer
Waynesburg 7, Geneva 1 — The Yellow Jackets qualified for the Presidents’ Athletic Conference playoffs for the first time since 2012 with a victory over visiting Geneva.
Waynesburg scored seven unanswered goals after Geneva (4-5-0, 5-12-0) scored first five minutes into the match.
Haley Johnson tied the match for the Yellow Jackets (4-4-1, 8-7-1) in the 12th minute. Kate James gave Waynesburg the lead just before halftime.
Johnson scored two goals and Lea Holtz, Jacinda Devart and Meghan Briski added one apiece in the second half.
Autumn Blair made five saves in the victory.
