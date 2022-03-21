Waynesburg Central's Chase Henkins helped the Raiders make an unexpected charge into the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs this season.
He was rewarded for that efforts by being named to the Section 4 (3A) Century Conference All Section first team.
Cougars senior forward Will Wagner, the area’s leading scorer at 30.1 points per game, Player of the Year Tayshawn Levy, a senior guard, and Davoun Fuse, a junior forward, of Washington and Brentwood junior guard Carter Betz also earned First Team honors.
Brownsville's Stewart Davis was named the Coach of the Year. Other leading candidates for the honor were Waynesburg's Steve McIntire and Washington's Ron Faust.
The Raiders wound up with three players on the team.
Waynesburg senior guard Dawson Fowler was named to the Second Team along with junior guard Damarion Brown and senior guard Chance Zapatoczny of Brownsville, Washington senior forward Brandon Patterson, Brentwood senior guard Nathan Ziegler and McGuffey senior guard Ethan Janovich.
Falcons junior guard Cedric Harrison, Raiders senior center Jacob Mason and Beth-Center senior guard Ruben Miller were named Honorable Mention as was McGuffey sophomore forward Grayson Wallace.
