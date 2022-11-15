Waynesburg junior midfielder Kate James and Westminster sophomore midfielder Natalie Vilcheck, a Yough graduate, earned second-team All-Presidents Athletic Conference women's soccer honors recently.
Waynesburg’s Courtney Grove (defender) and Kennedy Schuck (goalkeeper) were named honorable mention.
Franciscan sophomore forward Tania Davidson was named the PAC Player of the Year. Westminster goalkeeper Morgan Murphy received Newcomer of the Year honors, and Franciscan’s Sarah Salamida was honored as the Coach of the Year.
Westminster graduate student midfielder Tyler Caterino, a Monessen grad, was named to the men’s first team.
Geneva senior goalkeeper Gabriel Kemp, a Connellsville graduate, Washington & Jefferson freshman Ethan Bowser, an Elizabeth Forward grad, and Waynesburg’s Samuel Hawkins (forward) and Tyler Mohrbacher (midfielder) received honorable mention recognition.
Franciscan graduate student midfielder Nick Miller was the men’s Player of the Year. Geneva freshman midfielder Wil Dunda was honored as the Newcomer of the Year, and the Coach of the Year was Grove City’s Mike Dreves.
Two local players were named to the PAC Sportsmanship Team, recognizing those players who distinguished themselves through demonstrated acts of sportsmanship and ethical behavior and are an ongoing effort to recognize and encourage positive sportsmanship. Westminster sophomore midfielder Lucas Toohey, a Mount Pleasant graduate, and Waynesburg senior midfielder Sarah Rentler were named to the team.
