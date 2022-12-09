In some ways, hunting season is like a big holiday dinner. There’s a lot of preparation and anticipation, and then there’s a sense of anticlimax.
If that’s true of this year’s deer season, the letdown has much to do with weather. Readers know that columnist Jack Hughes often presents compelling arguments for a rapidly changing climate — “rapidly” meaning faster than past natural cycles of change, at a rate influenced by human activities. If you’re a deer hunter of some advancing years, it’s hard to avoid the perception that our weather now in late November and early December is different than it was earlier in your own lifetime.
A good friend visits here from Harrisburg every deer season. We hunted on the opening Saturday and killed a buck. It’s a tradition to hang our deer on the “meat pole” at our little campsite, but as the sun rose higher that morning, its rays grew intense. It’s important to cool venison quickly, so we packed the body cavity with ice from our coolers (I don’t remember needing to use coolers for deer season in my youth) and used a blue tarp, stretched out with ropes, as a sunscreen to shield the carcass in shade.
Sunday was a legal hunting day, the result of years of lobbying and legislative debate to reverse Pennsylvania’s long-standing prohibition of hunting on Sunday. But a downpour at dawn, coupled with rapidly rising temperatures, quelled our desire to hunt during that bonus time. With temperatures predicted to nudge 70 in the afternoon, we decided our day would be better spent in butchering the deer we already had.
We hung the buck in my detached concrete garage, under a canopy of hemlocks that still offers shade. Once the building cools down, which it did in that cold spell before Thanksgiving, it tends to retain a low temperature, at least for a while. But every time we stepped outside, closing the door quickly to conserve the cool, the ambient air was warmer, and the thermometer inside crept upward.
As we worked on the deer, my phone pealed out a shrill whine. The resulting text message warned of an approaching severe thunderstorm, with high winds and lightning. “Thunderstorm?” we queried aloud in unison, “in deer season?”
A few minutes later a deafening roar engulfed our impromptu butcher shop, and hailstones the size of marbles clattered off the roof and bounced in the yard. Thunder rumbled the hills. When the rain and hail ceased, we stepped outside and felt a queasy heat in the air, then got back to work so our deer wouldn’t spoil.
That warm weather, combined with the increasing difficulty finding local butchers in the deer-processing business, likely cornered many hunters into a tough spot. If you were fortunate to kill a deer, but don’t have a place to work on the carcass, or the basic skills and tools required, the pressure is on.
The warm, rainy weather continued through mid-week, and my friend headed back home. “Maybe it will get cold next week,” he speculated.
Some hunters blame the recent (2019) change of opening day from the Monday after Thanksgiving to the previous Saturday for what appears to be depressed excitement around the event.
But a survey conducted for the Game Commission by a reputable natural resources research firm, Responsive Management, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, found that 60 percent of hunters either “strongly” or “moderately” favored the Saturday start.
Despite those findings, the Game Commission is still absorbing criticism for the change. They can’t predict the weather on any given day, however, and this year, although Saturday was warm, at least it wasn’t raining like it was on Monday, which would have been the traditional opening day.
On a different subject, it’s exciting to see that an established population of black bears appears to be taking root in Greene County. Long considered beyond the western fringe of mountainous bear-country, Greene has yielded two or three bears to hunters in several consecutive years. This year, hunters took three Greene County bears, one each in Center, Jackson, and Whitely townships. Hunters also tagged bears in several of Fayette County’s lowland townships including German, Franklin, and Perry.
It’s interesting to review the bear-kill data on the Game Commission’s website, complete with a statewide map down to the township level. Go to www.pgc.pa.gov, and click “Hunt & Trap” at the top of the homepage. In the box that appears, click “Hunting,” then scroll down to “Big Game.” In the resulting box click “Black Bear.” At the bottom of the Black Bear page is a map of the state. Click on the map for up-to-date bear harvest data in all 67 counties.
Hoping for cold and snow next week. Jack, can you help?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.