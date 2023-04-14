Today, as I write this it is April 5th and our temperature in Uniontown has just climbed to 86 degrees after a balmy night with a morning low of just 65.
The 86 degree reading sets a new record for the city as the previous record for April 5th was 84 set in 1976. April sunshine is strong, and every day in the month has a record in the 80i and towards the end of the month a few 90s with 93 the record for April, set on the 29th back in 1993.
Ample spring rains and now the warm temperatures have caused an explosion across the woodlands of our area as Mother Nature begins pushing aside the debris of winter leaves and twigs and our wildflowers begin to emerge and a few of our bushes and trees take to bud.
Diane and I took advantage of the beautiful day and went for a hike along Cedar Creek in nearby Rostraver Township. Our reward was a preview of what is to come, as our woods warm under the influence of the strong sunshine. Lavender Spring Beauties, along with white Blood Root and our favorite, Purple Virginia Bluebells were spreading across the landscape. Another favorite, the white and red Trillium, will hold off for another week and should entice us for a return visit next week.
One of the joys of living in Southwestern Pennsylvania is the fact that because of the elevation increase in our mountain area, what you see this week in the Uniontown area will be part of the show in the mountains in a week or so as Mother Nature takes Her show on the road and travels up and into the mountains.
This is because the mountains are about 5 degrees cooler and spring arrives about two weeks later. I always like to say we live in the land of the two springs and two autumns as the cooler temperatures in the higher elevations delay the spring growth but enhance the fall colors to appear early.
We were also treated to a few blooms on the Red Bud trees at Cedar Creek and along the way we saw thousands of the white blooming pear trees that contrasted so nicely with the still brown and dreary backdrop of the wooded areas and fields. These trees are invasive but do provide that spark of spring color that is always so desperately needed after winter. By late afternoon the temperatures were warm enough to support the sound of the Spring Peepers that could be heard as the males started looking for a suitable mate. What a joyful sound.
The Peepers, along with the beauty of the spring wildflowers, are a welcome respite from the day to day noise of living in our tumultuous world of politics, the war in Ukraine, and the constant bickering of the political aspirants who color our land with signs and nasty slogans that are not going to change any minds.
Would it be too much to ask that if instead of all the money being wasted on signs we spend it on some flowers or a few colorful shrubs to grace our yards and as we ride past we get a message of beauty and appreciation for Mother Nature instead of raising one’s blood pressure and anguish over an ugly sign that will soon need to be taken to our landfill or worse yet to languish in a yard or nailed to a tree?
Looking ahead, we are pleased to advise that the next two weeks are forecast to be warm and dry: temperatures above normal and rainfall below normal. Great weather for a spring wildflower hike in nearby Ohiopyle, Cedar Creek, or closer to home on the Sheepskin Trail or the Rotary Walk Trail in Uniontown.
Mother Nature never disappoints! Show Her your appreciation with some colorful plantings in your landscape.
