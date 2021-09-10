Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo and Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak outran the field Saturday morning to win the AA-A races at the 49th annual Cal U/Marty Uher Invitational.
Quarzo crossed the finish line in 18:48.9 for the title.
Uniontown’s Hope Trimmer finished third with a time of 19:43.1 and Ringgold’s Charlee Leach placed fourth in 20:54.4.
Pajak won the boys race in 16:33.8, about 17 seconds ahead of Riverside’s Ty Fluharty.
Katie Lampe (126, 28:37.1), Alexandria Six (127, 28:37.9), Kiley Meek (133, 29:12.0), and Sarah Collins (152, 30:48.7) ran for West Greene in the girls race.
Kaden Shields (139, 22:14.0), Nash Bloom (183, 23:33.3), Joshua Archer (192, 23:50.2), Noah Webster (260, 28:57.4) competed for West Greene.
