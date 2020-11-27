Thirteen Greene County volleyball players were selected as Class 1A Section-2 All-Stars, including three on the first team.
West Greene led the way with five selections while Mapletown and Jefferson-Morgan had four apiece.
The Lady Pioneers (8-4) and the Lady Maples (7-5) both qualified for the postseason, finishing third and fourth, respectively, behind section champion Fort Cherry and California.
West Greene seniors Elizabeth Brudnock (middle hitter) and Jersey Wise (right hitter) were named to the first team, as was Mapletown sophomore outside hitter Ella Menear.
The rest of the first team included Fort Cherry’s Reagan Carter (senior MH), Jillian McCarty (freshman outside hitter), Annika Rinehart (seniors setter) and Ellie Staley (senior libero) and California’s Elaina Nicholson (senior OH), Tayla Pascoe (junior OH/defensive specialist) and Ca’mari Walden (senior MH).
The Lady Pioneers had two players on the second team in sophomores London Whipkey (OH) and Mackenzie Wise (HM) along with Lady Rockets senior libero Abbie Ankrom and Lady Maples junior setter Macee Cree.
Rounding out the second team were Fort Cherry’s Jessi Everly (junior DS) and Macey Robie (senior OH), Geibel Catholic’s Makenzie Garred (junior setter/DS), Avella’s Haylea Maceiko (senior libero) and California’s Jordyn Cruse (junior DS) and Jenna DeFranko (senior DS).
Jefferson-Morgan’s Nevaeh Dudas (junior setter), Anna Uveges (junior MH) and Madison Wright (junior OH) were named to the third team along with Mapletown’s Riley Pekar (sophomore libero) and Krista Wilson (sophomore OH), and West Greene’s Sophia Plock (sophomore OH).
Also on the third team were Fort Cherry’s Kam Feehan (junior setter), Avella’s Maliaha Carroll (senior MH) and Katie Dryer (sophomore OH/DS), Geibel Catholic’s Taylor Ramsey (senior OH) and Maia Steenson (sophomore OH) and California’s Mylaina Pendo (senior MH).
It’s the second consecutive year Menear was named to the first team and the third year in a row that Cree was voted onto the second team. Jersey Wise as chosen for the second team in 2019 and Brudnock was on the third team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.