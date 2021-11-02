West Greene was tabbed as the No. 4 seed in Class A by the WPIAL football pairings committee on Saturday night.
The Pioneers are one of three Greene County teams in the postseason, joining Carmichaels and Mapletown in the Class A field.
All games kick off Friday night at 7.
West Greene, the Tri-County South Conference champion, was the highest seeded area team as expected. The Pioneers (8-2), who have won eight games in a row, host No. 13 Springdale (6-4, fifth, Eastern Conference).
The sixth-seeded Mikes (8-2, second, TCS), who are led by Trenton Carter, the 12th WPIAL player to both pass and run for 1,000 yards in a season, host No. 11 Shenango (3-6, tied for fourth, Big Seven Conference).
The No. 12 Maples (6-4, fourth, TCS), who feature one of the WPIAL's leading rushers in Landan Stevenson, will go on the road to take on fifth-seeded Rochester (7-2, second, Big Seven). That game will be played at Freedom High School.
"You set goals at the beginning of the year and ours were to have a winning season and make the playoffs," Mapletown coach George Messich said. "To win six games, it's good year for us. When you start to think most of our kids are underclassmen, we're really and excited with the year we've had so far."
The Rams, a perennial power, present a stiff challenge for the Maples.
"It's a typical Rochester team," Messich said. "They have some speed, play power football, come right at you and they're aggressive on defense."
First-round winners advance to the quarterfinals next Friday, Nov. 12, with sites and times to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.