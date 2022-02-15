The Laurel Highlands boys basketball team finished the regular season with an unblemished 21-0 record and were rewarded with the top seed in the WPIAL Class AAAAA basketball playoffs, while on the girls side West Greene was slotted second in Class A and Waynesburg Central was put fifth in Class AAA.
All games, unless a doubleheader is played, begin at 7 p.m. Additionally, all higher-seeded teams receive home games in the first round and quarterfinals. The exception would be a court ruled not to have enough capacity given any pandemic restrictions.
Southmoreland and West Greene both received second seeds in the girls pairings.
The Lady Scots (17-3) have a first round bye in Class AAAA and play the West Mifflin-Highlands winner on Friday, Feb. 25. Elizabeth Forward (17-4) hosts Central Valley (7-13) on Tuesday, while Belle Vernon (15-6) plays at Quaker Valley (11-10).
The Lady Pioneers (18-3) are sandwiched between top-seeded Rochester (15-4) and third-seeded Union (19-1). The Lady Rams and Lady Scots tied for the Section 1-A title. West Greene plays the winner of the Bishop Canevin-Avella first round game on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Monessen (17-5) hosts Riverview (5-13) in a Class A first round game on Monday.
Connellsville (8-13) plays top-seeded Chartiers Valley (19-1) in the first round of the Class AAAAA playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Albert Gallatin (14-4) is on the road at McKeesport (18-4).
The Waynesburg Central girls tied South Park for the Section 2-AAA title, but the Lady Eagles received the fourth seed and bye in Class AAA. The Lady Raiders (15-3) host Brentwood (8-12) on Friday, with the winner traveling to South Park on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Brownsville (8-11) goes to Keystone Oaks (12-8) and Charleroi (14-8) plays at Laurel (12-10) on Friday.
Carmichaels (6-12) travels to Frazier (6-14) on Friday in a Class AA preliminary game. The winner plays top-seeded Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Monday.
California (12-9) is on the road at Burgettstown (17-2) on Monday for a Class AA first round game.
Back on the boys side, the No. 1-seeded Mustangs will host Woodland Hills (8-13) on Monday, while Albert Gallatin (10-10) travel to Highlands (16-2).
The Belle Vernon boys (18-3) received the third seed and a bye in Class AAAA. Uniontown (14-7) hosts Freeport (12-9) on Friday. The winner travels to Belle Vernon on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Elizabeth Forward (14-7) goes to Burrell (13-8) in a first-round game.
Geibel Catholic (16-5) received the fourth seed in Class A and a bye. The Gators will host the Mapletown-Eden Christian Academy winner in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 23. The Maples play Eden Christian on Friday at Peters Township. West Greene (7-15) travels to Leechburg (17-3) for a first-round game.
Waynesburg Central (10-10) travels to second-seeded Aliquippa (15-7) and Brownsville (12-8) is on the road at Neshannock (17-4) in the boys Class AAA playoffs on Monday.
The boys Class AA first round round will be played Tuesday, Feb. 22. Jeannette (10-11) is at Monessen (17-4), Jefferson-Morgan (10-7) goes to third-seeded Carlynton (17-2), and California (6-14) plays at third-seeded Fort Cherry (19-2). Carmichaels (14-4) plays Winchester Thurston (10-6) at South Fayette at 6 p.m.
The WPIAL championship games return to Pitt’s Petersen Events Center on Thursday-Saturday, March 3-5.
PIAA qualifiers return to pre-pandemic numbers. Numbers for the girls are: Class AAAAAA (4), Class AAAAA (7), Class AAAA (6), Class AAA (6), Class AA (7), and Class A (6). The number of WPIAL qualifying teams are: Class AAAAAA (4), Class AAAAA (7), Class AAAA (6), Class AAA (7), Class AA (6), and Class A (5).
