Bishop Canevin, the girls basketball team that knocked West Greene out of the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs, went on to win two more games and claim the district championship.
The Lady Crusaders thus dragged the Lady Pioneers with them into the PIAA tournament which began earlier this week.
West Greene (18-4) entered the state playoffs as the fifth-place District 7 (WPIAL) team and began PIAA play Wednesday when it traveled to Mount Aloysius College to face District 6 champion Portage (21-5).
Monessen (17-6), the sixth-place District 7 team which finished second in Section 2 behind West Greene, was sent to District 9 champion Elk County Catholic (24-3) on Wednesday. The Lady Greyhounds got into the PIAA postseason thanks to Aquinas Academy, which beat Monessen in the quarterfinals, reaching the WPIAL final.
Waynesburg Central also qualified for the state playoffs by reaching the WPIAL Class 3A final four. The Lady Raiders (17-5), the third-place District 7 team, were scheduled to play at District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge (13-11) on Tuesday.
Waynesburg punched its ticket into the PIAA tournament with a thrilling 71-68 double-overtime road victory over Section 2 rival South Park in the WPIAL quarterfinals.
Five other local teams qualified for the state playoffs.
Laurel Highlands, fresh off winning its third WPIAL championship, opened Class 5A boys basketball play at home on Tuesday. The unbeaten Mustangs (25-0), the top seed in District 7, hosted Northeastern (16-12), the ninth-seeded team out of District 3, on Tuesday.
In Class 4A boys, Belle Vernon (19-4), the fourth-place District 7 team, traveled to Obama (12-8), the City League champion (District 8), on Tuesday.
In Class 1A boys, the Gators (18-6), who were the WPIAL’s third seed, were at District 10 champion Farrell (15-8), also on Tuesday.
In Class 4A girls, Southmoreland (18-4), the fourth-place WPIAL team, was at District 6 champion Tyrone (22-1) while Elizabeth Forward (19-5), the third-place WPIAL team, went to District 5 champion Bedford (21-5).
Winners of Tuesday’s games are slated to play again Friday. Winners of Wednesday’s game will be in action again on Saturday.
