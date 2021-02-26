When Jersey Wise started playing basketball she relied mainly on her great athletic ability.
“I started playing in third grade and I liked it right away,” said the West Greene senior. “I was always quicker than everybody so my biggest strength was stealing the ball and finishing.”
Wise is a much more complete player nowadays and recently became the ninth player in Lady Pioneers history and fifth under coach Jordan Watson to score 1,000 career points.
She did it with a career-high 31-point effort against visiting Monessen on Monday, Feb. 15 with No. 1,000 coming, fittingly, on a basket after a steal. She was fouled on the play and converted the free throw for 1,001.
“Against Monessen she had 31 points, 10 steals and eight assists in less that three quarters,” Watson said.
The 82-30 win was followed by a 55-14 victory at Jefferson-Morgan on Tuesday, Feb. 16 that clinched a fifth consecutive Section 2-A title for the Lady Pioneers (8-0, 13-2) while running their section winning streak to 53.
Wise and fellow senior starters Elizabeth Brudnock and Kaytlynn Walls are part of a team that has a combined four-year record of 81-12, the best in school history, and played in the WPIAL championship game the past three seasons.
West Greene has fallen in the final each time so Wise has her eyes on the prize in her final season.
“This is my last chance to actually get that WPIAL title but we have a lot of games we have to concentrate on before we get to that,” said Wise, who said scoring 1,000 points was one of her long-term goals.
“I was really excited when I did it,” Wise said. “That’s one of the things I wanted to accomplish ever since I started playing basketball. I knew I had to really work and push myself during the offseason if I wanted to do that and to help my team win.”
Watson marveled at Wise’s evolution as a basketball player.
“In middle school and even her freshman year she was a great athlete,” Watson recalled. “She could play defense and get points in transition. What’s really improved is her overall passing and just being a floor general and her shooting range. She can shoot from anywhere.
“She went from being an athlete to an overall great basketball player that really doesn’t have any weaknesses.”
Wise, the daughter of Brandon and Candace Reese, put in countless hours during the summers to improve.
“I would go to a basketball program in Morgantown called Nate Smith Basketball School,” Wise said. “I would do personal training with him or with the team. I’d also go to High Calling Hoops in Mount Morris with Steve McIntire, who coaches Waynesburg’s boys basketball team now. And I go to Gym Rats in Pittsburgh.
“Every weekend or sometimes during the week I would go and do trainings during the summer, and if I could get into the school I would go and shoot there.”
Even during the coronavirus pandemic Wise was determined to work on her game.
“COVID really affected the offseason,” Watson said. “We only played four games this past summer where the year before we played 23. Jersey said to make up for that she was going to do a lot of individual work, and she did.”
Wise, who is averaging about 17 points per game in her senior year, had nothing but praise for Watson and assistant coach Justin Allen.
“They’ve meant everything to me,” Wise said. “They’re great coaches. They push us all to accomplish everything that we do. They put in so much time and effort by watching film and scouting to help us. They’re very passionate about everything they do.”
Wise would like to continue playing basketball after high school but hasn’t made a decision on where yet.
“I want to go to college and further my athletic career and hopefully major in physical therapy,” Wise said.
“There’s probably been about 10 colleges that have called about her,” Watson said. “She can really play a one (point guard), two (shooting guard) or three (small forward). She’s really versatile. She’s not that tall (5-foot-4) but as far as athleticism, overall speed and mental and physical toughness, she’s right there.
“What’s really improved over the years is her outside shooting and her court vision and passing. She’s an unbelievable athlete who works really hard. When you get someone like that you end up with a really special player.”
Previous 1,000-point scorers under Watson have been Madison Raber (1,018) who graduated in 2014, McKenna Lampe (1,631, 2019), Madison Lampe (1,429, 2019) and Kaitlyn Rizor (1,118, 2019).
Previous 1,000-point scorers for the Lady Pioneers were Jennifer Wendell (1,093, 1992), Lauren Hull (1,001, 1999), Jackie Metheny (1,419, 2000) and all-time leader Rachel Phillips (1,838, 2006).
Wise is currently at 1,009 points.
“We’ve been blessed to have five of them and actually one at each position,” Watson point out. “Jersey is a point guard, Madison and McKenna were interchangeable at two and three, Kaitlyn was a stretch four (power forward) and then Madison was a center.”
Wise is a three-sport athlete who also plays volleyball and softball.
“Jersey is a great basketball player,” Watson said, “Not only that, but she is right up there as one of the best athletes in the history of the school.”
