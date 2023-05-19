Joe Hatalla was an outstanding two-sport standout at Carmichaels High School in the late 1950s.
Perhaps Hatalla’s greatest sports thrill came as a youngster playing Little League baseball for the 1954 Masontown All-Stars, who captured the Pennsylvania State Little League title and finished third in the Little League World Series at Williamsport.
“Absolutely a big highlight,” Hatalla said. “A 12-year-old kid winning a state championship and you got to the Little League World Series, that certainly would be one of the biggest thrills I’ve had in the baseball world.”
Hatalla went on to play high school baseball at Carmichaels.
“I was born in Gates,” Hatalla recalled. “When I was 10 years old, my mother was from Nemacolin which is just right across the river, but in Greene County. I had gone to the Catholic school in Leckrone and my parents wanted me to continue my grade school education at All Saints in Masontown. So when they started the Little League in Masontown, there was no Little League in Nemacolin so through that process I gravitated to playing in Masontown in Little League.
“I went to high school at Carmichaels and played baseball and basketball.”
Hatalla played on Cumberland and then Carmichaels squads that went 12-12 in 1957-58 and 15-8 in 1958-59.
“I came into high school at about 4-foot-10 and 90 pounds,” Hatalla stated. “I played guard and got into a couple of games as a sophomore. I had a growth spurt between my sophomore and junior season and shot up to 6-foot-1 and was a starter as a junior and a senior.”
Hatalla scored 209 points as a junior and led Greene County in scoring as a senior when he pumped in 330 points.
“I loved basketball, obviously baseball was my favorite sport,” Hatalla said. “I really enjoyed playing basketball and we had a decent team. Carmichaels was a Class B school, but when I was a freshman it got kicked up to Class A and we competed with North Union, South Union, Point Marion, Fairchance Georges, Redstone and German. I played against some good players like German’s Sam Sims.”
The basketball coach when Hatalla played was Vic Lapkowicz.
His first love was baseball at Carmichaels. That team was coached by Fred Stuvek.
“We were competitive in baseball,” Hatalla recalled. “We had some good players, but we didn’t have enough good players and really only had one pitcher. We had winning records, but we didn’t win a section title or anything like that. Bob Orlosky was a good athlete, Joe Burvan was a good athlete and we had a pretty good pitcher in Ed Herczyk. In fact that’s how I started playing for the New Salem American Legion team.
“I guess it was my junior year we played South Union and Herczyk pitched and South Union coach Okey Ryan said I could use this guy at New Salem. He asked if any of Ed’s buddies wanted to play and that’s how I played at New Salem.”
Hatalla also played in the Fayette County Baseball League with Pal’s Club.
“When I was in high school Pal’s Club didn’t have a lot of guys,” Hatalla offered. “So I went over there when I was in high school and I played there for awhile. With Pal’s Club our outfield was Fred Mazurek, Bill Marovic and Bobby Korcheck. Later on, Lefty Radosevich pitched with us and Ed Takavec, who played at West Virginia, was the third baseman, and Andy Mesich was one of the best shortstops I ever played with. I played second base, Fred Answine and George Elias were at first base and Tom Croftcheck was the catcher.”
Pal’s club won back-to -ack Fayette County League championships in 1961 and 1962. Hatalla batted .455 to lead the Fayette County League in hitting in 1962 and had a 24-game hitting steak.
Hatalla wound up playing college baseball at West Virginia University under coach Steve Harrick.
“Legion coach Okey Ryan had played at West Virginia,” Hatalla explained. “After the 1958 season in 1959 he had coach Harrick come down and look at me and I went to WVU. Freshmen couldn’t play varsity baseball, we had a really good freshmen team and we were undefeated. We had three really good pitchers and we moved up to the varsity and played three years.”
WVU had some very good years while Hatalla was playing second base. In 1961, Hatalla’s sophomore season, the Mountaineers went 8-2 in the Southern Conference and 17-10 overall. In the Region 3 playoffs they went 1-2, losing to Florida State 3-1, beating the Seminoles 4-3 and losing to Duke 7-3. Hatalla batted .271 with 11 RBIs.
In 1962 WVU finished 9-2 in the Southern Conference and 17-9 overall. In the District 3 playoffs they went 0-2, losing to Wake Forest, 8-3, and Florida State, 6-5. Hatalla had a banner season, hitting .379 with one home run and 10 RBIs.
In 1962 Hatalla was named third-team All-America by The American Association of Baseball Coaches. The second basemen picked in front of him were Pat Rigby of Texas, whose team placed third in the College World Series behind Michigan and Santa Clara, and Eddie LaDuke of Indiana. LaDuke had already joined the pros, having signed with the New York Mets.
The 6-foot,175-pound Hatalla helped lead WVU to a third straight Southern Conference title in 1963 when they posted a 13-1 record and finished 30-3 overall. In the District 3 playoffs the Mountainers went 1-2, losing to Wake Forest, 4-3, downing Auburn, 2-1 and losing to Wake Forest, 12-8.
Hatalla batted .321 as a senior with two home runs and 15 RBIs. He was team captain in 1963.
“My senior year we had a great team at WVU,” Hatalla stated. “With coach Harrick you were well-drilled in the fundamentals, and some of the teams we played actually had better talent than us, but we were better coached and did not make fundamental errors.”
Hatalla, in hindsight, was pleased that he went to WVU.
“Absolutely it worked out tremendously for me,” Hatalla offered. “I ended up getting my Masters there and if I had it to do over again I would do the same thing.”
Hatalla cherished the fact that he got to play with some guys from Fayette and Greene County at WVU.
“In fact Bill Marovic and Lefty Radosevich were scheduled to go to California of PA,” Hatalla recalled. “Of course I knew them and I told coach ‘to get down there and get these two kids.’ He ended up convincing them to come to WVU which was a great addition to our team.”
Hatalla graduated from WVU in 1963. He is retired from Pro Fab Inc. in Ohio.
Hatalla, 81, resides in Orrville, Ohio, with his wife of 59 years Gloria. They are the parents of Steve from Sacramento, Calif., and John (Tammie) of Magnolia. They have a granddaughter, Jenna.
“I’m thrilled that our 1954 Masontown Little League team is being inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame on June 16th,” Hatalla said. “It’s nice to be remembered after all these years.”
