It is now dark in Barrow, Alaska and will remain dark until Jan. 24 when the sun will rise above the horizon and continue to increase its daily appearance until May 10 when it will stay above the horizon for 24 hours each day until Aug. 2 when the dark cycle will return.
From 1901 until 2016 it was called Barrow, however, now it has a new name, “Utiagvik.” It has been home to the Inupiat, an Indigenous ethnic group for more than 1,500 years. The name refers to a place for gathering wild roots and also refers to the potato.
In 2020 the population was 4,927 which was up from 2010 when it was only 4,212. Because of the cold and Permafrost, the city has no paved roads. It is the northern most city in the United States and is the 12th most populated in Alaska.
I checked the weather for this week, and today (Nov. 24) had a high of 11 below and a low of 23 below zero. Freezing fog was forecast along with a wind chill temperature of 35 below zero. Our 50 degree reading for today, which is normal for this time of the year, was quite balmy.
Day after day of below-zero weather and the darkness lends itself to a build-up of very cold polar Arctic air. If you could see it, the air would look like a mound but because you cannot see air but you can feel it, we know it is there.
During the winter months when the Jet-Stream takes a dip southward it can pick up a piece of this cold polar air and transport it all the way to the Gulf Coast. Passing over Southwestern Pennsylvania, this Polar air is referred to as the Polar Vortex and its visit brings the coldest air of the winter season. Last winter we were fortunate to see only one visit of the Vortex.
Our record for the number of days below freezing in a winter season occurred when the temperature dropped below freezing on Dec. 26, 1976 and stayed below freezing until Jan. 27, 1977, a record 33 days. That same season set another record for cold as our temperature dropped below zero at 10 a.m. on Jan. 16, 1977, and stayed below zero for 50 hours, ending at 12 p.m. on Jan. 18.
The lowest recorded temperature during this Polar Vortex visit was 18 below zero. In 1994 the Uniontown area saw its lowest temperature ever recorded since record keeping began in 1916 when, during another Polar Vortex visit, the thermometer dropped to 22 below zero.
The forecast for the city of Utiagvik this week calls for temperature during the day to range from -10 to -20 and morning lows are expected to range from 20 below zero to 25 below and this is before the wind chill is added.
I just can’t imagine this kind of cold and let’s hope the Jet Stream stays up north and doesn’t decide to pick up a mound of cold polar air and transport it south to Southwestern Pennsylvania.
We are expecting temperatures in the 40s for daytime highs this coming week and morning lows in the upper 20s and 30s. A bit cool as our average for this coming week is 47 for the high and 29 for our low. Looking ahead, the forecast for the early December is for both temperature and precipitation to average near normal.
Looks like no visits from the Polar Vortex expected, at least not for the immediate future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.