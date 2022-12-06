As a young kid, I always remember the pro wrestling world being dominated by two men: Hulk Hogan in the WWF and Ric Flair in the NWA.
Their respective promotions were built around them and they became the top two stars of the 1980s and into the 1990s.
There have been stars since. Names like Austin, Sting, The Undertaker, Michaels, Goldberg, Triple H, Cena and Reigns are just a few that come to mind.
While Reigns is the top guy in the business today, who might be the top stars of tomorrow?
While there was Hogan vs. Flair during my childhood, who might the next big “feud” of top stars in different promotions?
When Flair finally made his way to WWF in 1991 and had his first appearance on WWF TV, it was in The Funeral Parlor, the weekly segment hosted by Paul Bearer.
When the pair finally went face to face on the Parlor and Flair asked, “do you know how long I have been waiting for this moment, big man,” it was something all fans witnessing it would remember for years to come.
This brings me to current AEW champion MJF and WWE US champion Austin Theory. Both are in their mid-20s and are on their way to stardom.
The question is, will a move to WWE skyrocket MJF into the next stratosphere?
Theory will have slow build, but he will be a WWE world champion someday. Even if MJF remains in AEW long-term, I see both becoming faces of the pro wrestling world.
Only time will tell, but both men have plenty of time in front of them.
AEW confusion
Things have been awry in AEW for a while now, but things continue to be all over the place.
For instance, Tony Khan continues to book The Elite in main events despite fans turning off in droves when they come on.
The show began with over one million viewers, but by the end of the show, featuring The Elite in the main event, only 792,000 fans tuned in.
Khan is constantly giving away top matches with no build, putting his friends in the prime spots and booking stars in matches against international names that a lot of American fans don’t know.
That is not a recipe for success, and anyone who knows how things take place behind the scenes in the pro wrestling world is aware of just how bad things really are right now in AEW.
Several stars are said to be counting down the days until the deals expire to return to WWE.
Think about that. These specific stars who wanted to leave WWE so bad to get away from Vince McMahon are that eager to get away from Khan.
The company is barely three years old and it is not a good sign when there is that many problems.
And the booking it is downright awful, and William Regal is a great example.
Regal back to WWE?
It appears William Regal is heading back to WWE to work behind the scenes with Triple H. Regal and H have been friends since the mid-1990s when they teamed in WCW.
Apparently, it has been known for a few weeks behind the scenes in AEW that Regal is leaving, so what does Khan set up?
He has him turn on Jon Moxley and has him lose the title to MJF. Then MJF uses brass knuckles on Regal to knock him out and apparently send him on his way back to WWE.
If this is the case, there is no payoff for Moxley to get his comeuppance on Regal.
Makes no sense.
Young resigns
Eric Young was recently written off of TV in Impact, and he has signed on to return to WWE.
Young was another one of the wrestlers who was built up really well in NXT by Triple H only to be misused once he arrived on the main roster.
With Triple H now in charge, it will be interesting to see how Young is utilized.
Smackdown in town Friday
WWE returns to Pittsburgh Friday night when Smackdown emanates from PPG Paints Arena. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com.
This Day in History ...
In 2009, Eddie Fatu, known in WWE as Umaga, passed away.
His passing was less than three years after being seconded by Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 23 in the hair vs. hair match between Umaga and Bobby Lashley’s seconded by Donald Trump. Lashley won, so McMahon had his head shaved.
This week’s question:
Has AEW already peaked? Shawn, California.
While it is hard to say yes, the way things are being ran by Khan are puzzling. He plays favorites behind the scenes; his friends can get away with anything and the TV executives with Warner Bros. are seeing this.
If Khan doesn’t reign in the proverbial ship, it is quickly going to sail off in the wrong direction and there will be no coming back.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
