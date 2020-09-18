Corey Wise ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns to lead West Greene to a 43-8 Tri-County South Conference victory over visiting Mapletown last Friday night.
Wise opened the scoring with a three-yard run three minutes into the game, and added another three-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter.
The Pioneers’ Collin Brady scored on a 24-yard run and finished with 92 yards rushing.
West Greene’s Nathan Orndoff caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Wesley Whipkey with only 33 seconds left in the first half. Whipkey completed 6-of-9 passes for 91 yards.
Hunter Hamilton (4 yards) and Brice Anderson (8 yards) also had rushing touchdowns for the Pioneers. Kevin Thompson made a 19-yard field goal.
Cohen Stout scored the Maples’ lone touchdown with 5:22 left in the game on a 12-yard run.
Landan Stevenson led the Mapletown with 87 yards rushing and 37 yards receiving.
Beth-Center 20, Waynesburg Central 7 — Blayze Vilcoss scored on a 10-yard pass from Colby Kuhns with 9:44 left in the game to secure a Century Conference victory at Waynesburg Central.
The Raiders led 7-0 on Braydon Woods’ 3-yard touchdown run at 4:43 of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs tied the game 2½ minutes later when Kuhns scored on a 12-yard run. Kuhns added a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:07 left in the first half.
Kuhns finished with 87 yards rushing on 16 carries and completed 12-of-22 passes for 148 yards. Vilcoss caught four passes for 56 yards.
