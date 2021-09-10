Breydon Woods rushed for 275 yards and four touchdowns as the Raiders rolled to a 64-20 victory at Bentworth in non-conference football action last Friday night.
The win snapped Waynesburg’s 15-game losing streak and gave first-year coach Aaron Giorgi his first victory with the Raiders.
Raiders quarterback Jacob Stephenson completed 6 of 10 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a 14-yard TD to open the scoring in a thrilling first quarter.
The Bearcats (0-1) countered with Seth Adams’ 25-yard touchdown pass to Vincent Logan.
Woods scored on a 55-yard run but Adams answered with a 21-yard touchdown scamper. Nates Jones closed the first-quarter scoring with a 15-yard touchdown reception from Stephenson to put Waynesburg ahead to stay, 18-13.
The Raiders (1-1) outscored Bentworth 20-0 in the second quarter. Daniel Huffman started the outburst with a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown and Woods followed with scoring runs of 11 and 48 yards to give the visitors a commanding 38-13 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Woods added a TD run of 4 yards and Stephenson found Nate Kirby for an 11-yard touchdown pass to make it 51-13.
Huffman, who had 46 yards on eight carries, scored on a 27-yard run early in the fourth quarter.
Waynesburg’s streak of 46 straight points ended when the Bearcats’ Vitali Daniels scored on a 1-yard run with 1:30 remaining.
Jones ran back the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown to cap the game’s scoring. Jones had four receptions for 41 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.