A self-taught wood sculptor from Fayette County is “Best in World” in his art form. Rick Bobincheck of McClellandtown, a retired Industrial Arts teacher in the Laurel Highlands District, earned that distinction at the Ward World Championship Wildfowl Carving Competition held last month at Ocean City, Maryland.
Bobincheck’s “Best in World” sculpture depicts a Canada goose at rest on water, head turned back to preen a wing feather with its bill. In selecting Bobincheck’s creation as best among those of the world’s elite bird carvers, judges noted its technical accuracy throughout the sculpture, the artistry of its painting, and how the carving conveyed the “essence of the species” as a Canada goose would appear in life. Viewing the sculpture up close is a breathtaking experience.
The Ward World Championship, recognized as the most prestigious competition of its kind, is sponsored annually by the Ward Foundation, an affiliate of Salisbury University. Established in 1968, the Ward Foundation seeks to promote connection to nature through art, and to preserve the legacy of decoy carving on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
Parts of Maryland and Virginia rimming the Chesapeake Bay were the center of early American waterfowl hunting tradition. Before decoys could be mass produced, hunters in the region carved their own decoys from native wood. Local styles developed in different parts of the Chesapeake basin, and some carvers, notably brothers Lem and Steve Ward, produced decoys sought by collectors as well as hunters. The Ward Foundation is named in the brothers’ honor. In addition to the carving competition, the Ward Foundation offers classes, seminars, lectures, and field trips to encourage appreciation of nature through art.
The 2023 World Championship attracted more than 1,200 entries portraying 150 different bird species. Carvers assembled in Ocean City from all over the United States, Canada, Japan, England, the Philippine Islands, and Russia, among others.
Ward Foundation organizes the competition into levels based on past achievement. Carvers start at the Novice level, then advance through Intermediate, Advanced, Master, and World by establishing a record of excellent work. Entrants can’t regress. Once a carver earns, say, Master status, they can only enter work at that level or above. Bobincheck carves at World level.
“[World Level] is for those carvers whose work demonstrates the highest level of artistry and technique. Judging standards are the most demanding, with the very best carvers earning the title ‘Best in World,’” states the competition’s printed program.
Carvers can enter various categories at their skill-level. Bobincheck carved his goose for the “Lifesize Waterfowl Pair” category, where not only must the sculpture convey a subject-bird’s anatomy, posture, and plumage, it must float naturally on water, exactly as a living bird.
“Ward Foundation announces seven years ahead which species will be the subject of the Lifesize Waterfowl Pair,” Bobincheck said. “Next year’s subject is the black duck. Normally, a carver must produce the hen and the drake for this category but because in Canada geese the sexes look alike, only one carving was required.”
Bobincheck took three years to plan, sculpt, and paint his Best in World carving.
“I chose tupelo wood because there is little difference between the density of the annual rings and the heartwood between, so the wood is uniform to work with,” he explained. “It’s primarily a swamp tree, available from suppliers in the Carolinas and Louisiana.”
A photograph of a goose in a similar pose sparked Bobincheck’s idea for the sculpture. From there, he built a clay model to refine the concept, drew side-view and top-view patterns on the tupelo block, then cut out large zones of unwanted wood with a bandsaw. Once he’d reduced the block to the crude shape of his conceptualized goose, Bobincheck used a rotary-cutting Foredom tool to shape the contours, feathers, and bill. He progressed from coarse cutting heads to micro-fine through the months-long process.
“Then come hours and hours with a wood-burner and a fine Exacto knife that must be constantly sharpened to achieve detail. You’re constantly adding pencil lines to maintain proper orientation on the carving,” Bobincheck said. “Then you work those off and apply them again.
Individual feathers in the folded wings stand out in three dimensions, and a viewer’s immediate impression is that Bobincheck carved each separately, then inserted them later. But the entire sculpture, except for the eyes, is carved in-place from one piece of wood, including intricate details under each wing feather.
“I knew exactly what I wanted to do with the wings from the start,” he said. “Sometimes I held a flashlight in my mouth to see up under them.”
Soft-spoken Bobincheck described an inventive technique he devised for placing the glass eyes in the precisely correct position. “Placement and juxtaposition of the eyes are critical to the judges,” he said. “The bill is challenging too. There’s a lot of detail around the nostril and where the upper and lower mandibles join.”
Many bird sculptors finish their works with an airbrush, but Bobincheck paints all his wood sculptures with three small brushes of extreme high-quality. He first seals the wood, then uses oil paints to blend the natural colors of each feather.
“I do my best to reproduce what I see in nature,” Bobincheck said. “Representing a living, natural thing is my personal reward. The competition pushes me to become better at my art.”
He credits long-time fellow Laurel Highlands Industrial Arts teacher Jerome “Murph” Kukurugya with introducing him to carving in the late 1980s. “Murph was the true outdoorsman in every way,” Bobincheck said. “He was the only person around here I knew that was carving birds then, and I admired his way of being a hunter but also loving birds for their beauty and grace. He was my example in this.”
Bobincheck showed his early carvings to his now deceased friend for guidance, read about carving, and watched early videos for instruction. “There were no classes that I could reach from here in the time I had available away from the classroom,” he said. “Now, each piece is an education for me. Among ducks, for instance, a black duck and a wood duck have general similarities, yet each is so unique in its personality. You must try to sense that uniqueness and capture it. I work at this, but I have a long way to go to get better.”
Ben Moyer is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association and the Outdoor Writers Association of America.
