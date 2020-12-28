High school basketball teams entered the 2020-21 season facing two foes in their quest to reach the postseason: their opponents on the hardwood and the threat presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WPIAL tried to lesson the blow from one of those on Dec. 21 as its board of directors voted to hold open tournament for boys and girls basketball. All teams will have the opportunity to participate if they so desire as long as they notify the WPIAL between Feb. 1-18.
Originally the top four teams in each section would have qualified for the postseason but coronavirus outbreaks could result in canceled games and teams thus ending the regular season with a disparity in section games played. The WPIAL may then have to step in and determine the playoff teams, a scenario it wanted to avoid. An open tournament resolves that potential problem.
The season is currently on hold until Jan. 4 by order of Gov. Tom Wolf in an attempt to stem a recent surge in coronavirus cases.
Laurel Highlands athletic director Mark John was head coach of the Mustangs during the 1983-84 season which was the only other year the WPIAL opted for an open tournament.
“I kind of liked it because I knew in Ohio and West Virginia they included everyone in their playoffs,” John said. “To me it’s a great experience to be in the playoffs, I don’t care what your record is. Everybody works so hard, especially in this day and age, the coaches and kids work year-round, for all sports.
“I think it’s a reward for your hard work.”
The WPIAL went back to a normal playoff format the following year when the Mustangs made the playoffs again, this time earning that honor as a section co-champion.
Brownsville girls basketball coach Patty Columbia gave the WPIAL’s decision a thumbs up.
“In my opinion I think it’s a good idea just given the circumstances of what has happened this year,” said Columbia, who recently had a player test positive for the coronavirus. Had the season went on as scheduled the Lady Falcons would not have been able to play or practice until at least Dec. 24.
“It’s going to be difficult for the WPIAL to be objective and judge who should be in because they’ll probably be unable to purely go on won-loss records,” Columbia said. “I definitely think it’s the optimum solution.”
The Lady Falcons fought their way into the playoffs last season but Columbia doesn’t feel her team will have any letdown this season with a postseason berth already in the bag, barring any more COVID-19 cases.
“Once we can get back in the gymnasium I think you have to just prepare your team to be as competitive as possible,” Columbia said. “Those teams that were meant to remain standing at the end will still be there regardless of what approach they take.
“I do think it benefits some of the teams where the sections are a little bit stronger and perhaps their fifth-place team is stronger than another section’s second- or third-place team. But for us I don’t think it’s going to change the way we coach or the way we prepare. It’s a fair solution.”
Carmichaels boys basketball coach Ian McCombs doesn’t care what the playoff situation is as long as the season starts back up.
“In all honesty I’m just glad we’re going to get to play,” McCombs said. “I’m not going to be picky about one thing or another as long as we get to play basketball. You kind of have to play the cards you’re dealt. If 2020 teaches us anything, maybe it’s that.”
McCombs is in favor of the open tournament.
“My first thought was, yes, we’re going to get to play a season, and my second thought was, hey, now anybody has a chance,” McCombs said.
“To me, that’s kind of cool. People watch March Madness for that reason, because at any point that 16 seed can beat a one seed. Basketball is very much a game where a team could be on, the other team could be off and that makes it very interesting.”
The season is scheduled to resume on Jan. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.