The PIAA and WPIAL remain in a holding pattern when it comes to the completion of the winter and the start of the spring scholastic sports seasons as the coronavirus pandemic looms, but both stressed that until further notice all school activities should cease.
That includes any group practices or workouts. Both organizations asking member schools to discourage such activities.
The WPIAL released the following statement on Monday:
“The WPIAL, aligning with the PIAA, will follow and support the directives of Governor Wolf for all schoolbased activities, including interscholastic athletics. To minimize the spread of COVID-19, schools and/or teams are reminded that having off-campus practices or workouts during a mandated closure defeats the spirit and intent of the shutdown. Schools should stop any of these activities from occurring. The WPIAL Board of Directors will not release or discuss any information about Spring Sports until directed by the PIAA.”
The PIAA statement from Monday follows:
“On Friday, March 13, 2020, Governor Wolf issued a directive to close all schools in the Commonwealth for 10 business days starting today, March 16, 2020. This means all school activities including sports practices, plays, musicals, mock trial, field trips, etc. The intent of this is to limit people gathering together to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus. We have been informed that some schools’ sport teams may be organizing captains’ practices or informal workouts offsite. It’s our position this is contrary to the intent of the Governor’s order and these activities are not permitted. To illustrate this intent, the Governor has ordered non-essential businesses to close in a 4 county area and the Department of Community and Economic Development has recommended the closing of community and recreational centers, gyms, spin facilities, golf courses and sporting event venues across the commonwealth. It very clear of the intentions of our state government, so please assist them in preventing inappropriate off-site practices or workouts. As we move forward, PIAA will continue to work with the Governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education to provide updated information regarding spring sports and any possible re-start of the winter championships. This information may change on a day to day basis and some of the qualities that are fundamental lessons of interscholastic athletics are at play here: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and teamwork. We will provide more information as it becomes available to us.”
While the PIAA wrestling season was completed, state championships for boys and girls basketball and boys and girls swimming remain suspended. Several area athletes were involved in the PIAA swimming championships.
The spring season was just beginning when the shutdown was enforced.
WPIAL board member and Mapletown athletic director Linda Messich, who is the junior high school’s representative, sympathized with the those athletes involved.
“We’re fully aware about how everybody feels,” said Messich, whose own swimmer, Lady Maples freshman Ella Menear, was set to participate in the state swimming championships before they were suspended. “We know how anxious the kids are to get back.
“We have to follow the lead of the governor, and then, after that the PIAA because we have to base everything we do on what they decide.
“Everybody here is anxious to do what they can but our hands are tied at the moment.”
High school hockey also was put on hold. The PIHL Class B division final between Ringgold and Carrick was originally scheduled to take place Tuesday night at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
