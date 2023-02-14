Waynesburg Central had one of its greatest regular season in girls basketball, going 18-3 while claiming sole possession of the Section 4-AAA championship.
Having also tied for a section crown a year ago when it reached the WPIAL final four and qualified for the PIAA playoffs and now under a highly-regarded, first-year coach in Chris Minerd who had a stellar run at California, the Lady Raiders figured they had a pretty good resume to warrant a solid seed in the upcoming playoffs.
Throw into the mix that the Lady Raiders also feature a high-profile player in Kaley Rohanna, a rare 1,000-point scorer as a junior, and that would seem to solidify their case even further.
The WPIAL, however, inexplicably shunned the Lady Raiders as if they were an insignificant also ran.
Waynesburg was given a No. 8 seed in Class AAA, slotted below two other outright section champions, a pair of section co-champions, two second-place teams and one third-place team by the WPIAL pairings committee.
The Lady Raiders host No. 9 Seton LaSalle (12-9, fourth in Section 2) noon Saturday. The winner faces No. 1 Shady Side Academy on Feb. 22.
Minerd was baffled by his team’s shockingly low seed.
“I just don’t know what message is being sent about winning sections,” Minerd said. “We did that and it seemed like we just got punished for it. I don’t ever remember a section champion being put that low before.
“It is what it is. We don’t have any control over it. We’ve got to go play the game. But no matter if we win or lose that first game, nobody is going to sit there and tell me that we didn’t deserve higher than a No. 8 seed. I thought we’d be around No. 5, maybe sixth, seventh at worst.”
Waynesburg was one of three Greene County teams to qualify for the girls playoffs along with Carmichaels in Class AA and West Greene in Class A.
The Lady Pioneers (12-9, second in Section 2), who saw their run of section championships end at six this year, were seeded eighth and host No. 9 Leechburg (7-11, third in Section 1), 7 p.m. Monday.
A win by West Greene would set up a quarterfinal meeting at No. 1 Union (15-6, first in Section 1) on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
Although it didn’t finish in first place, the Lady Pioneers still had a successful regular season under first-year coach Austin Crouse despite losing several key players to graduation.
“The girls at the beginning of the year I don’t think felt we were going to be as good as we were in past years and we did lose some very good players, almost the whole starting five, and I was coming in as a new coach,” Crouse said. “I felt we performed better than most people expected to be truthful.”
Crouse felt his team could’ve drawn a slightly higher seed.
“The eighth seed was kind of lower than I thought,” Crouse said. “I was figuring maybe the six or seven. But we’ll take No. 8 and see how far we can get.”
In Class AA, No. 16 Carmichaels (8-14, fourth in Section 4) has the unenviable task of traveling to No. 1 Shenango (18-4, tied for first in Section 1), for a 7 p.m. game Friday.
The Lady Mikes, who are led by 1,000-point scorer Sophia Zalar, aren’t intimidated by the daunting task at hand, according to coach Chelsea Ulery.
“We’re excited to be in the playoffs again this year,” Ulery said. “This time we’ll get to experience the No. 1 seed. We’ve played teams such as Serra Catholic and Seton LaSalle in our section last year so we have an idea of what type of tempo and game play that will be brought to us this Friday.
“We’re going to enjoy this experience, give it everything we have and keep our heads held high for what we’ve accomplished this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.