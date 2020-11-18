Waynesburg Central, Carmichaels and Frazier were the top three teams in Section 3-AA this season, and the three squads dominated the all-section squad.
Waynesburg Central’s Sarah Stephenson (Soph., RH), Cayla Rush (Sr., S/OH), and Emma Robinson (Sr., OH), Frazier’s Jensyn Hartman (Soph., S/OH) and Kaelyn Shaporka (Sr., OH), Beth-Center’s Noelle Hunter (Sr., MH), Carmichaels’ Emma Hyatt (Sr., MH), Sydney Kuis (Sr., Libero), and Alexandra McGee (Sr., S), and Southmoreland’s Delaynie Morvosh (Jr., MH) all earned first-team honors.
Named to the second team were Waynesburg’s Riley Bowers (Sr., MH), Paige Jones (Jr., DS), and Emma Holaren (Sr., S/DS), Frazier’s Jordin Brundege (Sr., Libero) and Alexis Lovis (Sr., S), Carmichaels’ Emma Holaren (Sr., S/DS) and Nicole Ludrosky (Sr., OH), Beth-Center’s Alissa Minerd (Sr., OH/L) and Jen Zelenick (Sr., OH), Charleroi’s Isabella Panasko (Jr., OH), and Southmoreland’s Gracie Spadero (Jr., OH/S).
Southmoreland’s Lizzy Albright (Jr., S/DS) and Emma Mullett (Sr., OH), Charleroi’s Faith Martin (Sr., MH), Sarahgrace Porter (Jr., OH) and Kellie Reed (Jr., Libero), Brownsville’s Martele Nuckels (Jr., RH) and Emma Seto (Jr., MH), Beth-Center’s Anna Sloan (Sr., OH) and Zoey Sussan (Sr., S), and Frazier’s Makenna Stefancik (Sr., DS) were all named to the third team.
Laurel Highlands was rewarded for strong play in Section 3-AAA with Bella Buwawa (Jr., MH), Alison Humberston (Sr., OH), Shannon Watkins (Sr., S), and Maddie Wheeler (Sr., Libero) on the first team, and Morgan Wheeler (Soph., MH) was named to the second team.
Elizabeth Forward’s Kaitlin Fournier (Sr., MH) and Sara McCall (Sr., S) were named to the Section 3-AAA first team, Briana Sersevic (Sr., Libero) and Giana Tour (Sr., MH) on the second team, and third-team honors to Skyler Shuben (Jr., OH).
Albert Gallatin’s Elizabeth Murtha (Jr., MH) and Laney Wilson (Soph., MH) were honored on the Section 3-AAA first team. Autumn Switalski (Sr., DS) was on the second team, and Kennedy Felio (Soph., S) was named to the third team.
Section 3-AAA second-team honors went to Belle Vernon’s Gianna Anderson (Soph., Libero), Uniontown’s Briana Girard (Sr., MH) and Tyannah Eddings (Sr., S), and Yough’s Savannah Manns (Sr., S). Belle Vernon’s Kristen Brooks (Sr., RH) and Ally Sedlack (Jr., OH), Uniontown’s Cassidy Vansickle (Sr., OH), and Yough’s Kayleah Glesk (Sr., Libero), Kaylynn Odelli (Sr., OH), and Maria Vanyo (Jr., MH) were named to the third team.
West Greene’s Elizabeth Brudnock (Sr., MH) and Jersey Wise (Sr., RH), Mapletown’s Ella Menear (Soph., OH), and California’s Elaina Nicholson (Sr., OH), Tayla Pascoe (Jr., OH/DS), and Ca’Mari Walden (Sr., MH) were honored on the Section 2-A first team.
Receiving second-team honors were Jefferson-Morgan’s Abbie Ankrom (Sr., Libero), Mapletown’s Macee Cree (Jr., S), California’s Jordyn Cruse (Jr., DS) and Jenna DeFranco (Sr., DS), Geibel Catholic’s Makenzie Garred (Jr., S/DS), and West Greene’s London Whipkey (Soph., OH) and Mackenzie Wise (Soph., MH).
Named to the third team were Jefferson-Morgan’s Nevaeh Dudas (Jr., S), Anna Uveges (Soph., OH), and Madison Wright (Jr., OH), Mapletown’s Riley Pekar (Soph., Libero) and Krista Wilson (Soph., OH), California’s Mylaina Pendo (Sr., MH), West Greene’s Sophia Plock (Soph., OH), and Geibel Catholic’s Taylor Ramsey (Sr., OH) and Maia Stevenson (Soph., OH).
Ringgold’s Kaiden Bubash (Sr., Libero) earned second-team honors and Zoey Mundorff (Soph., MH) was on the third team in Section 2-AAA.
Meghan Tennant (Sr., MH) represented Bentworth on the Section 4-A first team, and teammate Grace Skerbetz (Soph., OH/DS) earned second-team honors.
