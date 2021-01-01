With 2020 finally nearing its end, let’s take a look at some resolutions that fans have sent in during recent weeks.
Numerous fans reached out saying, and I am paraphrasing each, that they hope Vince McMahon’s resolution is to give someone else the final say on creative control for WWE storylines.
This isn’t going to happen anytime soon, but the USA Network has shared its unhappiness with ratings for Raw and have informed WWE that it wants storylines to be a little more geared towards adults.
While WWE will not return to its Attitude Era booking approach, it had better do something as Raw’s numbers have been abysmal.
Shellie from Ruffsdale said she hopes AEW’s resolution will be for Sting to win its heavyweight title.
While it is possible, Sting can’t wrestle regular matches anymore.
I can, however, see him wrestling in pre-taped cinematic matches or in regular tag matches where his physical limitations can be hidden.
Shelton from Uniontown hopes WWE will make a resolution to get back to long-term storylines instead of rushing through things or giving matches, and title changes, away for nothing.
A prime example is Smackdown from Christmas night, but I will save the details for next week’s column in case some of you haven’t watched the show yet.
No spoilers here!
Thomas from Perryopolis said he hopes that Impact Wrestling makes a resolution to find a home on a cable network that is seen on every cable network and not just a limited number like its current TV partner, AXS.
It would be great for Impact to get onto a bigger channel, but with the company being almost 20 years old with not much to show for it, I can see why channels have balked at bringing them on board.
Interesting trademark for name
WWE star Keith Lee filed a trademark for his name on December 18.
This is interesting as WWE usually files trademarks on wrestlers’ names created under the WWE umbrella, but Lee’s situation is different as he had previously used the name.
Mia Yim recently filed a trademark on her name as well.
New WWE Network series
Last Monday, WWE dropped a trailer for a new series titled “WWE Icons.”
The trailer, which lasts over 12 minutes, can be found online or on the WWE Network.
It looks really good and I recommend checking out the trailer.
It breaks down the first five episodes of the show with the debut dropping on January 31.
Former two-time WWE champion Yokozuna will be featured.
Others who will be featured include Beth Phoenix, Lex Luger, The British Bulldog and Rob Van Dam.
This Day in History, Dec. 27
In 1987, Big Van Vader debuted for New Japan Pro Wrestling by defeating the legendary Antonio Inoki in less than three minutes with a powerslam.
It had been years since Inoki was pinned clean and the crowd legitimately rioted.
Leon White played Vader and had previously been known as “Baby Bull” Leon White in the AWA. He would go on to be a world champion in multiple promotions around the world at once, including in WCW, before finishing his run in WWE.
New Japan had previously considered two other American stars, Sid Vicious (Justice) and The Ultimate Warrior, before working out a deal with All Japan Pro Wrestling for Vader to use the “Big Van Vader” gimmick.
In 1989 during the WWF’s No Hold Barred: The Match/The Movie, Hulk Hogan and Brutus Beefcake defeated Macho Man Randy Savage and Zeus.
In 1993, Ric Flair defeated Vader to end his third, and final, WCW world championship reign.
In 1995, Ric Flair defeated Macho Man Randy Savage to win the WCW world championship.
In 1998, Kevin Nash defeats WCW world champion Goldberg to win the title and give Goldberg his first loss to end his winning streak at 174-0.
This week’s question
Hello. I would like to know why Roman Reigns is now a bad guy? I normally don’t watch wrestling but my husband Tim always has it on so I am a bit familiar with the wrestlers. I liked Roman as a good guy. I am not digging him as a bad guy at all! Georgeanne from Monessen.
WWE was actually a couple of years late in having him turn into a bad guy.
But to answer your question, Reigns had grown stale as a good guy a long time ago and with there being no crowds because of the pandemic, WWE decided to take a chance and turn him.
While Reigns debuted as a bad guy as part of The Shield, the current version of his character is the best of his career, in my opinion.
Don’t worry though, he will turn good again some day!
Email questions/comments to Bill at powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to me @BillHughes_III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.