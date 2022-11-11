On NOv. 2, WWE released its 3rd Quarter numbers, and shareholders have to be happy.
Revenue for the quarter was $304.6 million, which was an increase of 19% from the same time frame last year.
WWE returned $9.1 million of capital to shareholders through dividends paid.
One of the highlights of the quarter was the Clash at the Castle event, WWE’s first major stadium event in the United Kingdom in over 30 years. It was the most viewed international event in WWE’s history.
As far as the Premium Live Events here in America during the quarter, each one was the most viewed event in the event’s history as Money in the Bank saw a 17% increase from the 2021 edition, SummerSlam had a 20% increase and Extreme Rules had a 36% increase.
These numbers are all important as WWE prepares to enter its next round of TV negotiations with NBC/Universal and FOX.
McMahoninvestigation complete
WWE announced to the SEC that the investigation into Vince McMahon had finished on Nov. 2.
No new findings were announced, and the matter has been closed.
Jarrett signs with AEW
On Nov. 2 on Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut.
How long Jarrett will be an on-camera personality is unknown, but he will also be working behind the scenes as the Director of Business Development.
Here is to hoping he can get into Tony Khan’s ear and help show Khan how a promotion should be run.
Khan is well-known for being friends with many of his performers and the lines of boss and friend have been blurred.
This Week in History…
In 2006, Ric Flair and Roddy Piper defeated The Spirit Squad to win the WWE tag titles at Cyber Sunday.
This week’s question
Why did Jeff Jarrett leave WWE when Vince McMahon stepped down from WWE and end up with AEW as of this week? Pam, Uniontown.
A part of it comes down to money and part of it comes down to power. Let’s start with the latter.
Jeff Jarrett has always known how to play politics behind the scenes, and maybe with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in power, he knew he wasn’t going to play politics like he could have with others in control.
As far as the financial side of things, each time WWE was releasing someone under Vince, Jarrett may have seen an opportunity to move up the ranks and pull in more money. But with the new power team in WWE of Triple H, Stephanie and Nick Khan, maybe Jarrett realized he could make more money elsewhere, which led him to AEW.
